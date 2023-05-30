Puerperal Sepsis: Understanding the Bacterial Infection After Childbirth

Introduction

Puerperal sepsis is a bacterial infection of the genital tract of the female following childbirth or miscarriage. It causes after the first 24 hours and within the first 42 days after delivery. It is also known as postpartum infection and child head or puerperal fever.

Types of Puerperal Sepsis

Puerperal sepsis infections are described in three distinct areas where they may occur. These include:

Endometritis (inflammation of the uterus lining).

Endomyometritis (inflammation of the uterine muscle).

Endoparametritis (also known as pelvic cellulitis) supports tissue around the uterus.

Causes of Puerperal Sepsis

The causal organisms include:

Aerobic Bacteria: This includes Group A beta-hemolytic streptococcus, Group B beta-hemolytic streptococcus, and methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus.

Anaerobic Bacteria: This includes streptococcus, fusobacteria, and clostridia.

Others: Streptococcus pyogenes, staphylococcus aureus, pseudomonas, klebsiella, and escherichia coli.

Risk Factors of Puerperal Sepsis

The risk of developing puerperal sepsis depends upon the method used to deliver the baby. The chance of puerperal sepsis is more common in cesarean delivery. Medical diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and an impaired immune system may increase the chances of infection.

Symptoms of Puerperal Sepsis

Based on the location, the symptoms are described in three phases. These include:

Local or Wound Infection

Uterine Infection

Severe Infection

Diagnosis of Puerperal Sepsis

The investigation includes:

History

A Complete Blood Count Test (CBC)

Vaginal and Endocervical Swabs

Urine Examination

Pelvic Ultrasound

Chest X-Ray

Blood Urea and Electrolyte

Management of Puerperal Sepsis

The management of puerperal sepsis can be done in three ways. It includes:

Medical Management

Surgical Management

Nursing Management

Prevention of Puerperal Sepsis

Puerperal sepsis can be prevented by following ways:

Antenatal

Intranatal

Postpartum

Conclusion

Puerperal sepsis results from infection infected during childbirth. An increase in the health facilities for labor, delivery care, proper monitoring, and checks leads to a decrease in the death rate of puerperal sepsis. Drug and technological development must be combined with an effective health system to decrease infection. The hospital staff must follow the proper labor and delivery care guidelines to reduce puerperal sepsis, in which hand hygiene and using sterile instruments are important to eliminate bacterial invasion.

