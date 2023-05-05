Pulaski County crash Today : Fatal Crash in Pulaski County Claims One Life

On Thursday, a fatal crash occurred in Pulaski County, Kentucky, leaving one person dead.

What Happened?

The crash took place at the intersection of KY 1247 and Floyd Switch Road around 1:00 p.m. Emergency responders were alerted and arrived at the scene to find two pickup trucks, one of which was hauling a trailer, had collided.

The Victims Involved

The driver of the pickup truck with the trailer, identified as Bryson Goff, 21, from Eubank, was pronounced dead at the scene. No information about the status of the other truck’s driver has been released.

Investigation Ongoing

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.

Conclusion

This tragic accident serves as a reminder of the importance of safe driving and obeying traffic laws. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those involved in the crash.

