Pulaski Junior dies in game.

Pulaski County Junior Andrew Dodson’s demise has left the family and the whole high school athletics community in disbelief. He sustained an injury during a practice game on Friday night. Tune in at 6 pm for more updates on @WKYT and @WYMT.

Pulaski County Junior Andrew Dodson has passed away after sustaining injuries during a practice game on Friday night. The news has stunned the entire high school athletics community, leaving family and friends devastated.

Details surrounding the exact cause of Dodson’s injuries have not been revealed, but it has been confirmed that he suffered a tragic accident during the game. The loss of such a promising young athlete has sent shockwaves throughout the community, with many expressing their condolences and offering support to the family in their time of grief.

Dodson was a well-loved member of the Pulaski County High School sports teams and his tragic death has left a void in the hearts of all those who knew him. Despite his young age, he was known for his dedication and commitment to the game, always striving to be the best he could be.

Members of the athletics community have been quick to offer their support to the family during this difficult time, with many expressing their deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences. It is clear that Dodson was a beloved member of the team, and his loss will be felt deeply by all those who knew him.

As the community mourns the loss of this promising young athlete, they are reminded of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. Andrew Dodson may be gone, but his legacy will live on through the memories he leaves behind.

In times like these, the strength of the community and the support of family and friends can make all the difference. The high school athletics family will no doubt continue to come together to honor the memory of Andrew Dodson and offer support to those who knew and loved him.

Source : @philtvnews

“You are just stunned…for the family, for the entire high school athletics family.” Pulaski County Junior Andrew Dodson has passed away after being injured in a practice game Friday night. More at 6pm @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/ZybYBn0E9J — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) April 3, 2023

“You are just stunned…for the family, for the entire high school athletics family.” Pulaski County Junior Andrew Dodson has passed away after being injured in a practice game Friday night. More at 6pm @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/ZybYBn0E9J — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) April 3, 2023