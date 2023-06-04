“Pulled pork sandwich recipe”: Succulent Sandwich Recipe: Pulled Pork

Tender Pork Back Ribs Yield Delicious Pulled Pork Sandwiches

If you are looking for a mouth-watering and satisfying dish, try making pulled pork sandwiches using tender pork back ribs. The juicy meat is pulled and sauced before being stuffed inside a bun with tangy and creamy coleslaw. The result is a perfect combination of flavours that will leave you wanting more. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to make this delectable dish:

Ingredients:

2 full racks pork back ribs (each about 600 grams)

Vegetable oil or oil spray

1 Tbsp Cajun spice, or to taste (see Note 1)

1 cup store-bought or homemade barbecue sauce (see recipe below)

1/2 cup chicken stock

4 hamburger buns, split and warmed (see Note 2)

Tangy creamy coleslaw, to taste (see recipe below)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 300 F. Tear three 16-inch-long pieces of aluminum foil and set on a work surface. Cut each rack of ribs widthwise into three, three or four rib sections. Pat the ribs dry with paper towel. Lightly oil the centre of the top of the foil on which you will set the ribs. Set two sections of ribs in the centre of each piece of foil, setting them meaty-side-up. Sprinkle and rub the ribs with Cajun spice. Seal ribs in the foil. Set ribs in a single layer on a large baking sheet. Bake ribs two hours to two hours and 15 minutes, or until falling off the bone tender. Remove ribs from the oven and open up the foil packages of them. Let ribs cool 10 minutes. Pull the rib meat off the bones and into a shallow bowl. Pull any large pieces of rib meat into smaller shreds. Place the shredded pork rib meat into a 10-inch skillet with the barbecue sauce and stock. Set over medium heat and cook and stir the meat a few minutes, until piping hot and nicely sauced. To make the sandwiches, mound some of pulled pork rib meat on the bottom half of each bun. Top with coleslaw, to taste, and the tops of the buns. Serve any leftover coleslaw alongside the sandwiches.

Note 1: Cajun spice is sold in bottled spice/herb aisle of most supermarkets. If yours does not contain salt, season the ribs with salt before cooking. If you want to make your own Cajun spice, combine 2 tsp paprika, 1 tsp dried oregano, 1/2 tsp dried thyme, 1/2 tsp onion powder, 1/4 tsp garlic powder, 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper and 1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper. Use what you need for the recipe and save the rest for another time.

Note 2: The tender buns I used were the deluxe brioche buns made by Saanichton-based Portofino Bakery, which sells its products at food stores around the Island.

Tangy Creamy Coleslaw

Here’s creamy, tangy coleslaw you can use in the pulled pork rib sandwiches.

Ingredients:

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 Tbsp cider vinegar or rice vinegar

1 tsp honey

2 3/4 cups finely shredded green cabbage

1/2 cup grated carrot

1/4 cup finely diced celery

1 large green onion, halved lengthwise, then thinly sliced, widthwise

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Instructions:

Combine mayonnaise, vinegar and honey in a medium bowl. Add cabbage, carrot, celery and green onion, season with salt and pepper, and toss to combine. Cover and refrigerate coleslaw until needed. It can be made an hour or two before serving.

No-Cook Homemade Barbecue Sauce

Here’s a full of flavour, no-cooking-required barbecue sauce you can make at home using condiments, seasonings and other ingredients you might already have on hand.

Ingredients:

1 cup ketchup

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp honey

2 Tbsp cider vinegar or rice vinegar

1 Tbsp soy sauce

2 tsp dry mustard or Dijon mustard

1 tsp smoked paprika

1/4 to 1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp onion powder

1 tsp dried oregano

Splashes of Worcestershire sauce and Tabasco, or other hot pepper sauce

Instructions:

Place ingredients in a medium bowl and whisk to combine. Transfer barbecue sauce to a tight sealing jar and refrigerate until needed. Its flavour will further develop as it sits. The sauce will keep a week or more in the refrigerator.

Enjoy this delicious pulled pork sandwich recipe with friends and family, and don’t be surprised if they ask for seconds!

Pulled pork recipe Pulled pork sandwich Slow cooker pulled pork BBQ pulled pork Pulled pork sliders

News Source : Eric Akis

Source Link :Recipe: Pulled pork makes for a succulent sandwich/