“Pulled pork sandwich recipe”: Succulent Sandwich Recipe: Pulled Pork

Tender Pork Back Ribs Yield Delicious Pulled Pork Sandwiches
If you are looking for a mouth-watering and satisfying dish, try making pulled pork sandwiches using tender pork back ribs. The juicy meat is pulled and sauced before being stuffed inside a bun with tangy and creamy coleslaw. The result is a perfect combination of flavours that will leave you wanting more. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to make this delectable dish:
Ingredients:
- 2 full racks pork back ribs (each about 600 grams)
- Vegetable oil or oil spray
- 1 Tbsp Cajun spice, or to taste (see Note 1)
- 1 cup store-bought or homemade barbecue sauce (see recipe below)
- 1/2 cup chicken stock
- 4 hamburger buns, split and warmed (see Note 2)
- Tangy creamy coleslaw, to taste (see recipe below)
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 300 F.
- Tear three 16-inch-long pieces of aluminum foil and set on a work surface.
- Cut each rack of ribs widthwise into three, three or four rib sections.
- Pat the ribs dry with paper towel.
- Lightly oil the centre of the top of the foil on which you will set the ribs.
- Set two sections of ribs in the centre of each piece of foil, setting them meaty-side-up.
- Sprinkle and rub the ribs with Cajun spice.
- Seal ribs in the foil.
- Set ribs in a single layer on a large baking sheet.
- Bake ribs two hours to two hours and 15 minutes, or until falling off the bone tender.
- Remove ribs from the oven and open up the foil packages of them.
- Let ribs cool 10 minutes.
- Pull the rib meat off the bones and into a shallow bowl.
- Pull any large pieces of rib meat into smaller shreds.
- Place the shredded pork rib meat into a 10-inch skillet with the barbecue sauce and stock.
- Set over medium heat and cook and stir the meat a few minutes, until piping hot and nicely sauced.
- To make the sandwiches, mound some of pulled pork rib meat on the bottom half of each bun.
- Top with coleslaw, to taste, and the tops of the buns.
- Serve any leftover coleslaw alongside the sandwiches.
Note 1: Cajun spice is sold in bottled spice/herb aisle of most supermarkets. If yours does not contain salt, season the ribs with salt before cooking. If you want to make your own Cajun spice, combine 2 tsp paprika, 1 tsp dried oregano, 1/2 tsp dried thyme, 1/2 tsp onion powder, 1/4 tsp garlic powder, 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper and 1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper. Use what you need for the recipe and save the rest for another time.
Note 2: The tender buns I used were the deluxe brioche buns made by Saanichton-based Portofino Bakery, which sells its products at food stores around the Island.
Tangy Creamy Coleslaw
Here’s creamy, tangy coleslaw you can use in the pulled pork rib sandwiches.
Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 1 Tbsp cider vinegar or rice vinegar
- 1 tsp honey
- 2 3/4 cups finely shredded green cabbage
- 1/2 cup grated carrot
- 1/4 cup finely diced celery
- 1 large green onion, halved lengthwise, then thinly sliced, widthwise
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Instructions:
- Combine mayonnaise, vinegar and honey in a medium bowl.
- Add cabbage, carrot, celery and green onion, season with salt and pepper, and toss to combine.
- Cover and refrigerate coleslaw until needed. It can be made an hour or two before serving.
No-Cook Homemade Barbecue Sauce
Here’s a full of flavour, no-cooking-required barbecue sauce you can make at home using condiments, seasonings and other ingredients you might already have on hand.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup ketchup
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 2 Tbsp honey
- 2 Tbsp cider vinegar or rice vinegar
- 1 Tbsp soy sauce
- 2 tsp dry mustard or Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1/4 to 1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp onion powder
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- Splashes of Worcestershire sauce and Tabasco, or other hot pepper sauce
Instructions:
- Place ingredients in a medium bowl and whisk to combine.
- Transfer barbecue sauce to a tight sealing jar and refrigerate until needed.
- Its flavour will further develop as it sits.
- The sauce will keep a week or more in the refrigerator.
Enjoy this delicious pulled pork sandwich recipe with friends and family, and don’t be surprised if they ask for seconds!
