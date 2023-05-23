“Pulse Defect in Marriage: Why It Matters, Symptoms to Look Out for, and 5 Remedies to Try”

Pulse Defect: Why it is Important in Marriage

In recent times, the concept of pulse defect has become increasingly popular in the context of marriage. Pulse defect, also known as Nadi Dosha, is a term used in Vedic astrology to describe the incompatibility between the pulse rates of two individuals. It is believed to be one of the most important factors to consider when assessing the compatibility between two people before marriage.

Symptoms of Pulse Defect

The pulse rates of individuals are believed to be influenced by the three doshas – Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. The imbalance in these doshas is believed to cause pulse defects. Some of the common symptoms of pulse defect are:

Irregular pulse rate Slow or fast pulse rate Absence of a pulse rate Weak pulse rate Unstable pulse rate

Remedies for Pulse Defect

If you are someone who is diagnosed with pulse defect, there are several remedies that you can try to balance your doshas and improve your pulse rate.

Ayurvedic Treatment: Ayurvedic treatment is an ancient Indian practice that involves the use of natural herbs and remedies to balance the doshas. Some of the herbs that are used to treat pulse defects include Ashwagandha, Brahmi, and Shankhapushpi. Yoga: Yoga is an effective way to balance the doshas and improve your pulse rate. Some of the yoga postures that can help you achieve this include the Surya Namaskar, the Pranayama, and the Kapalbhati. Meditation: Meditation is a great way to calm your mind and balance your doshas. It helps to reduce stress and anxiety, which in turn helps to improve your pulse rate. Gemstone Therapy: Gemstones are believed to have healing properties that can help to balance the doshas. Some of the gemstones that are used to treat pulse defects include Emerald, Ruby, and Yellow Sapphire. Mantra Chanting: Mantra chanting is another effective way to balance the doshas and improve your pulse rate. The chanting of certain mantras is believed to help purify the mind, body, and soul, which in turn helps to balance the doshas.

Conclusion

In conclusion, pulse defect is an important factor to consider when assessing the compatibility between two individuals before marriage. It is believed to be influenced by the three doshas – Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. If you are someone who is diagnosed with pulse defect, there are several remedies that you can try to balance your doshas and improve your pulse rate. These include Ayurvedic treatment, yoga, meditation, gemstone therapy, and mantra chanting.

