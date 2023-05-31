“Pumpkin Dessert Recipe”: “Quick and Simple Pumpkin Dessert Recipe for the Whole Family | Super Family Recipes”

Introduction

Fall is here, and it’s time to start embracing all things pumpkin. One of the best ways to do that is by indulging in delicious pumpkin desserts. Whether you’re hosting a fall dinner party or just looking for a sweet treat, this easy pumpkin dessert recipe is sure to please. In this article, we’ll walk you through the steps to create this super family recipe.

Ingredients

For this recipe, you’ll need the following ingredients:

1 can of pumpkin puree

1 can of sweetened condensed milk

2 eggs

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon of ginger

1/4 teaspoon of salt

1 box of yellow cake mix

1 cup of chopped pecans

1 cup of melted butter

Instructions

Now that you have your ingredients, it’s time to start creating your pumpkin dessert.

Step 1: Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Step 2: In a large bowl, combine the pumpkin puree, sweetened condensed milk, eggs, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and salt. Mix until well blended.

Step 3: Pour the mixture into a greased 9×13 inch baking dish.

Step 4: Sprinkle the yellow cake mix over the top of the pumpkin mixture.

Step 5: Add the chopped pecans on top of the cake mix.

Step 6: Drizzle the melted butter over the top of everything.

Step 7: Bake for 50-60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Step 8: Let the dessert cool for a few minutes before serving.

Variations

If you want to switch things up a bit, here are a few variations you can try:

Instead of yellow cake mix, use a spice cake mix for a more fall-inspired flavor.

Swap out the pecans for walnuts or almonds.

Add a dollop of whipped cream on top of each serving for extra sweetness.

Conclusion

This easy pumpkin dessert recipe is perfect for fall. With just a few simple ingredients, you can create a delicious treat that your whole family will love. Whether you’re hosting a dinner party or just looking for a sweet treat, this dessert is sure to be a hit. So, grab your ingredients and get baking!

Pumpkin pie Pumpkin spice recipes Pumpkin cheesecake Pumpkin bread pudding Pumpkin roll

News Source : Super Family Recipes

Source Link :Pumpkin Dessert | Easy Pumpkin Dessert Recipe | Super Family Recipes #pumpkin #recipe/