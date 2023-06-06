“Pumpkin soup recipes”: 15 Tasty and Creamy Recipes for Pumpkin Soup

The Benefits of Slow-Cooking

Slow-cooking has become increasingly popular in recent years, and for good reason. Not only is it a convenient way to prepare meals, but it also offers a range of benefits for your health and budget. Here are just a few reasons why you should consider incorporating a slow-cooker into your meal prep routine.

Convenience

One of the most obvious benefits of slow-cooking is the convenience it offers. With a slow-cooker, you can simply add ingredients to the pot, set the timer, and let it do its thing. This means you can come home to a hot, delicious meal without having to spend hours in the kitchen.

Slow-cookers are also great for meal prepping. You can make large batches of soups, stews, and other dishes, then portion them out for easy lunches or dinners throughout the week.

Health Benefits

Slow-cooking is a great way to prepare healthy meals. Because the food is cooked at a low temperature for a long period of time, it retains more of its nutrients than it would if it were cooked quickly at high heat. This means you can enjoy delicious, nutritious meals without sacrificing taste.

Slow-cooking is also a great way to incorporate more vegetables into your diet. You can easily add a variety of veggies to soups and stews, and they’ll cook down to a delicious, flavorful consistency.

Budget-Friendly

Another benefit of slow-cooking is that it’s budget-friendly. You can use cheaper cuts of meat, like beef chuck or pork shoulder, which tend to be tougher but become tender and flavorful when cooked slowly. You can also use cheaper ingredients, like beans and lentils, to bulk up your meals.

Slow-cooking also allows you to make the most of seasonal produce. When certain vegetables are in season and therefore cheaper, you can incorporate them into your slow-cooker meals for a delicious, affordable dish.

Recipes to Try

If you’re new to slow-cooking, there are plenty of recipes to try. Here are a few to get you started:

Beef Stew

Ingredients:

– 2 lbs beef chuck, cut into cubes

– 1 onion, chopped

– 3 carrots, chopped

– 3 potatoes, chopped

– 2 cloves garlic, minced

– 2 cups beef broth

– 1 cup red wine

– 2 tbsp tomato paste

– 1 tsp dried thyme

– Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions:

1. Add all ingredients to a slow-cooker.

2. Cook on low for 8 hours.

3. Serve hot with crusty bread.

Chicken and Dumplings

Ingredients:

– 2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken thighs

– 1 onion, chopped

– 3 carrots, chopped

– 3 stalks celery, chopped

– 2 cloves garlic, minced

– 4 cups chicken broth

– 1 cup frozen peas

– 2 cups flour

– 2 tsp baking powder

– 1 tsp salt

– 1/2 tsp black pepper

– 1/2 cup milk

– 1/4 cup butter, melted

Instructions:

1. Add chicken, onion, carrots, celery, garlic, and chicken broth to a slow-cooker.

2. Cook on low for 6 hours.

3. Remove chicken and shred with two forks.

4. Return chicken to slow-cooker and add frozen peas.

5. In a separate bowl, mix flour, baking powder, salt, and pepper.

6. Add milk and melted butter and stir until dough forms.

7. Drop spoonfuls of dough onto chicken mixture.

8. Cook on high for 1 hour, or until dumplings are cooked through.

Conclusion

Slow-cooking is a convenient, healthy, and budget-friendly way to prepare meals. Whether you’re cooking for one or feeding a family, a slow-cooker is a great addition to any kitchen. Give it a try and see how it can simplify your meal prep routine.

Pumpkin soup Creamy pumpkin soup Delicious pumpkin soup Pumpkin soup recipes Creamy pumpkin soup recipes

News Source : Australian Women’s Weekly Food

Source Link :15 creamy & delicious pumpkin soup recipes/