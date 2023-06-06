“Pumptini recipe”: How to Prepare the Famous Vanderpump Rules Cocktail, Pumptini?

The Pumptini: A Delicious Cocktail from Vanderpump Rules

For fans of Bravo’s hit reality series Vanderpump Rules, there’s nothing quite like enjoying a delicious cocktail at one of Lisa Vanderpump’s famous establishments. And one of the most popular drinks on the menu is the Pumptini, a signature cocktail available exclusively at the Pump restaurant.

What is the Pumptini?

The Pumptini is a fruity and refreshing cocktail that’s perfect for sipping on a warm summer evening. Made with vodka, raspberries, grapefruit juice, orange liqueur, simple syrup, and lime juice, this cocktail is the perfect blend of sweet and tart flavors.

According to Lisa Vanderpump herself, the recipe for the Pumptini is fairly simple. All you need is:

2 ounces of vodka

4 raspberries

3/4 ounce of grapefruit juice

3/4 ounce of orange liqueur

3/4 ounce of simple syrup

3/4 ounce of lime juice

Ice

To make the cocktail, simply muddle three of the raspberries and the simple syrup in a shaker. Add the vodka, orange liqueur, grapefruit juice, lime juice, and ice, and shake it all up. Strain the cocktail into a glass and garnish it with the extra raspberry or a lime wedge. You can even add sugar around the rim of the glass for an extra touch of sweetness.

And if you’re looking for a celebrity endorsement, look no further than Jennifer Lawrence. According to a Pump bartender, the Pumptini is Jennifer’s favorite drink whenever she visits the restaurant.

What is Vanderpump Rules?

Vanderpump Rules is a reality series that first premiered on January 7, 2013. A spin-off of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the show follows the lives of Lisa Vanderpump and the staff of her restaurants and bars, including SUR, Pump, TomTom, and Villa Blanca.

Over the years, the show has become a fan favorite, thanks to its drama-filled storylines and larger-than-life personalities. Vanderpump Rules has been renewed 11 times since its premiere and has helped turn Lisa Vanderpump into a household name.

How can I watch Vanderpump Rules?

If you’re looking to catch up on past seasons of Vanderpump Rules, there are several streaming options available. The show is currently available on the NBC streaming service Peacock, as well as on Hulu, Sling, DirecTV, and Fubo TV.

So why not mix up a Pumptini and settle in for some reality TV drama? It’s the perfect way to unwind after a long day.

