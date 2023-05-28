Pune-B’luru Highway Accident today : Road Roller on Pune-Bangalore Highway Rammed by SUV, Resulting in 4 Injuries and 1 Fatality | Kolhapur News

4 Injured and 1 Dead After SUV Collides With Road Roller on Pune-Bangalore Highway, According to Kolhapur News today 2023.

Two people have died and four others have been seriously injured after an SUV collided with a road roller on the Pune-Bengaluru national highway in Kolhapur district. The six people involved in the accident, who were in the business of providing lights, decoration and sound systems at events, had been returning from an exhibition in Mumbai. The SUV driver reportedly misjudged the situation and hit the road roller, leading to the deaths and injuries.

News Source : TNN

