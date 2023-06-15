“Punjab Police ASI shoots himself, no suicide note found”

“Punjab Police ASI suicide” : “Punjab Police ASI found dead in Sector 39, suspect suicide”

According to reports, a Punjab Police ASI allegedly used his service weapon to shoot himself at his rented residence in Sector 39 last night. No note indicating suicide was found at the scene.

Read Full story : Punjab ASI dies by suicide /

News Source : The Tribune India

Punjab ASI suicide Police officer suicide in Punjab Mental health in law enforcement Suicide prevention for police officers Stress management for law enforcement personnel