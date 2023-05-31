“Punjab Police Bharti 2023”: “Top 10 Frequently Asked Articles for Punjab Police Recruitment 2023 by Manoj Sir”

10 Most Repeated Articles For Punjab Police Bharti 2023 By Manoj Sir

Introduction

The Punjab Police Bharti 2023 is a highly anticipated event for all those who aspire to serve their state by joining the police force. To help candidates prepare for the exam, Manoj Sir has compiled a list of the 10 most repeated articles that are likely to appear in the Punjab Police Bharti 2023.

1. Indian Constitution

Aspirants must have a thorough knowledge of the Indian Constitution, its history, and the various amendments that have been made to it. Questions related to fundamental rights, duties, and directive principles of state policy are expected to be asked in the exam.

2. Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC)

The CrPC lays down the procedures that must be followed during criminal investigations and trials. Aspirants must have a clear understanding of the various sections of the CrPC, including arrest, bail, and trial procedures.

3. Indian Penal Code (IPC)

The IPC lays down the various criminal offenses and their punishments. Aspirants must understand the various sections of the IPC and be able to identify the offenses and their corresponding punishments.

4. Evidence Act

The Evidence Act lays down the rules of evidence that are admissible in court. Aspirants must have a good understanding of the various types of evidence and their admissibility in court.

5. Motor Vehicles Act

The Motor Vehicles Act lays down the rules and regulations related to motor vehicles, including their registration and licensing. Aspirants must be aware of the various provisions of the act and the penalties for violation.

6. Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act

The NDPS Act is an important law that deals with the prevention and control of drug abuse. Aspirants must have a good understanding of the various provisions of the act and the penalties for violation.

7. Information Technology Act

The IT Act lays down the various rules and regulations related to electronic transactions and digital signatures. Aspirants must have a good understanding of the various provisions of the act and their practical application.

8. Right to Information Act

The RTI Act is an important law that gives citizens the right to access information from public authorities. Aspirants must have a good understanding of the various provisions of the act and their practical application.

9. Juvenile Justice Act

The Juvenile Justice Act is an important law that deals with the prevention and rehabilitation of juvenile offenders. Aspirants must have a good understanding of the various provisions of the act and their practical application.

10. Prevention of Corruption Act

The Prevention of Corruption Act is an important law that deals with the prevention of corruption in public offices. Aspirants must have a good understanding of the various provisions of the act and the penalties for violation.

Conclusion

The Punjab Police Bharti 2023 is a highly competitive exam, and aspirants must prepare thoroughly to increase their chances of success. By studying the 10 most repeated articles compiled by Manoj Sir, candidates can gain a better understanding of the various laws and regulations that are likely to be asked in the exam.

News Source : Punjab Adda247

Source Link :10 Most Repeated Articles For Punjab Police Bharti 2023 By Manoj Sir/