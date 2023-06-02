Punjabi Kadhi Pakora recipe: Instant and Healthy Punjabi Kadhi Pakora Recipe: A Homemade Yummy and Tasty Besan Sabji

Introduction:

Punjabi Kadhi Pakora is a popular dish from the Indian state of Punjab. The dish is a combination of sour and spicy yogurt-based curry with deep-fried fritters made of gram flour or besan. This dish is perfect for lunch or dinner and can be served with steamed rice or chapati. The dish is easy to make and can be prepared within an hour. In this article, we will take a look at the ingredients, recipe, and health benefits of Punjabi Kadhi Pakora.

Ingredients:

For the Kadhi:

2 cups of yogurt

4 tablespoons of besan (gram flour)

1 tablespoon of oil

1 teaspoon of mustard seeds

1 teaspoon of cumin seeds

1 teaspoon of fenugreek seeds

2 dried red chilies

1-inch ginger, grated

4-5 garlic cloves, chopped

1 onion, chopped

1 tomato, chopped

1 teaspoon of turmeric powder

1 teaspoon of red chili powder

1 tablespoon of coriander powder

Salt to taste

3 cups of water

2 tablespoons of chopped coriander leaves

For the Pakora:

1 cup of besan (gram flour)

1 onion, chopped

1 green chili, chopped

1 teaspoon of cumin seeds

1 teaspoon of coriander seeds

1 teaspoon of red chili powder

Salt to taste

Water as required

Oil for deep frying

Recipe:

Kadhi:

In a bowl, whisk the yogurt and besan until smooth. Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and fenugreek seeds. Let them splutter. Add dried red chilies, ginger, garlic, and onions. Cook until the onions turn translucent. Add tomatoes and cook until they turn soft. Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, and salt. Mix well. Add the yogurt and besan mixture to the pan. Stir continuously to avoid lumps. Add water and bring it to a boil. Reduce the heat and let it simmer for 20-25 minutes. Add chopped coriander leaves and turn off the heat.

Pakora:

In a bowl, mix besan, chopped onions, green chili, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, red chili powder, and salt. Add water as required to make a thick batter. Heat oil in a pan for deep frying. Drop small portions of the batter in the hot oil and fry until golden brown. Remove the pakoras from the oil and place them on a paper towel to remove excess oil. Add the pakoras to the kadhi and let it simmer for 5-10 minutes. Serve hot with steamed rice or chapati.

Health Benefits:

Punjabi Kadhi Pakora is a healthy dish as it contains yogurt, besan, and spices that offer various health benefits. Yogurt is rich in calcium, protein, and probiotics that help in improving digestion and boosting immunity. Besan is a good source of protein, fiber, and vitamin B6 that helps in maintaining blood sugar levels and improving heart health. The spices used in the dish like cumin, coriander, and fenugreek seeds are rich in antioxidants that help in reducing inflammation and preventing chronic diseases.

Conclusion:

Punjabi Kadhi Pakora is a delicious and healthy dish that is easy to make at home. The dish is perfect for lunch or dinner and can be served with steamed rice or chapati. The dish is rich in nutrients and offers various health benefits. So, next time you want to try something new, give Punjabi Kadhi Pakora a try and enjoy its delicious taste.

Punjabi Kadhi Recipe Pakora Kadhi Recipe Healthy Punjabi Kadhi Recipe Instant Kadhi Pakora Recipe Homemade Punjabi Kadhi Recipe

News Source : MummYumm

Source Link :Punjabi Kadhi Pakora #healthyrecipes #instant #yummy #tasty #homemadefood #Besan #besansabji #recipe/