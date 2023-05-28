“Punjabi Mutton Curry Recipe”: Step-by-Step Video Guide: Indulge in the Rich Flavors of Punjabi Mutton Curry Recipe

The Perfect Punjabi Mutton Curry Recipe for Spice Lovers

Mutton lovers in India can never get over the rich mutton curries that are made in different styles all over the country. From Rogan Josh from Kashmir to Chettinad mutton curry from the south, there’s something to satisfy everyone’s taste buds. But if you’re craving the fiery masalas of Punjab, then this mutton curry recipe should be on your weekend menu.

Punjabi cuisine is renowned for its use of aromatic spices and hearty ingredients, and the Punjabi Mutton Curry is imbued with all these characteristics. It is the perfect dish to enjoy with family and friends for a weeknight dinner. Punjabi Mutton Curry brings together tender chunks of mutton, slow-cooked to perfection in a fragrant and spicy gravy.

The curry is a delightful medley of whole spices such as green cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, bay leaf and cumin, which infuse the dish with an incredible depth of flavour. Other spice powders like turmeric, red chilli and coriander level up their colour and taste.

How to Make Punjabi Mutton Curry

The recipe posted on the Instagram page ‘fastcurries’ shares an easy way to make Punjabi or North Indian-style mutton curry. Here’s how to make it:

Ingredients:

Mutton – 1 kg

Onions – 3 chopped

Tomatoes – 2 pureed

Ginger – 1-inch piece chopped

Garlic – 6-7 cloves chopped

Oil – 3 tbsp

Green cardamom – 4

Cloves – 4

Cinnamon – 1-inch stick

Bay leaf – 1

Cumin seeds – 1 tsp

Turmeric powder – 1 tsp

Red chilli powder – 1 tsp

Coriander powder – 1 tbsp

Garam masala – 1 tsp

Salt – as per taste

Coriander leaves – for garnish

Instructions:

Start by roasting whole spices of cumin, cinnamon, cloves, bay leaf and cardamom in some oil in a pressure cooker. Add chopped onions, ginger and garlic. Once roasted, add mutton pieces with some water and saute till brown. Season with salt and spice powders. Next step is to add tomato puree and cook it till its rawness goes away. Add some water, close the lid of the pressure cooker and let the mutton cook on low flame for another 15 minutes. Once cooked, add garam masala and garnish with coriander leaves to serve.

The Punjabi mutton curry will go well with traditional Indian breads like naan or roti, allowing you to savour every bit of the delectable gravy. It pairs perfectly with fragrant basmati rice as well. Make this lip-smacking mutton curry and enjoy a hearty meal with your loved ones.

In conclusion, the Punjabi Mutton Curry is a must-try for anyone who loves spice and flavour in their food. With the perfect blend of whole and powdered spices, this dish is sure to satisfy your taste buds and leave you wanting more.

