Punjabi NRI man kills wife in Canada’s Brampton; victim identified as Davinder Kaur

Davinder Kaur (victim) : Punjabi NRI man kills wife in Canada, victim identified as Davinder Kaur

A Punjabi NRI man is accused of murdering his wife during a dispute in Canada’s Brampton city last Friday, according to police. The victim, identified as Davinder Kaur, was allegedly attacked by her husband, Nishan Singh, with a knife during a conversation about their divorce in a park. Passersby called the police, but Kaur died before she could be taken to the hospital. Singh fled the scene but was later arrested. The incident was caught on CCTV, and police continue to investigate.

News Source : ETV Bharat

