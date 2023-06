Aaron Lewis

The Purdue Veterinary Medicine community is deeply saddened by the loss of Aaron Lewis, a student at the university. Aaron, who was 43 years old, tragically passed away in a kayaking accident on Lake Aberdeen on June 10, 2023. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

