pursuit Today : Officials report officer injured and driver dead after chase on Georgia highway – WSB-TV Channel 2

Georgia Highway Reopens After Fatal Pursuit with State Officer

A Georgia highway has reopened after a driver died during a pursuit with a state officer on Thursday night. The incident began when an officer with the Georgia Department of Public Safety’s Motor Carrier Compliance Office witnessed a hit-and-run. The officer followed the driver who caused the crash and pulled them over on Highway 280 between Groove Hill Road and Olive Branch Road.

According to Bryan County sheriff officials, when the officer went over to the driver’s window, the driver put their foot on the gas and began to drive away, dragging the officer a considerable distance. While being dragged, the officer fired their gun. Deputies confirmed that the driver did not survive the incident, and the officer received non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the driver’s death is under investigation.

The identities of the parties involved have not been released, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case. The incident caused the highway to be closed for several hours, causing traffic delays for local residents. The highway has since reopened, and traffic is flowing smoothly.

The incident is a reminder of the dangers that law enforcement officers face daily, as they work to keep our communities safe. It also highlights the importance of following traffic laws and being responsible behind the wheel. Hit-and-runs can have serious consequences, and it’s crucial that drivers take responsibility for their actions on the road.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety’s Motor Carrier Compliance Office is responsible for enforcing state and federal regulations governing commercial motor vehicles. They work to ensure that commercial vehicles are operated safely and comply with various laws and regulations. The office also conducts safety audits and inspections of carriers, drivers, and vehicles.

The tragic incident serves as a reminder of the risks that come with law enforcement work, and the importance of supporting our officers who put their lives on the line every day to protect us. It also highlights the importance of staying vigilant on the road and following traffic laws to prevent accidents and keep our communities safe.

In conclusion, the incident on Highway 280 on Thursday night serves as a reminder of the risks that come with law enforcement work and the importance of following traffic laws. Our thoughts are with the families of those involved, and we hope that the investigation will shed light on what happened and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

News Source : WSBTV.com News Staff

Source Link :Driver dead, officer injured after pursuit on Georgia highway, officials say – WSB-TV Channel 2/