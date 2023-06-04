Push Lawn Sweeper : Black/Green 26-Inch Push Lawn Sweeper by Scotts Outdoor Power Tools

Black/Green Scotts Outdoor Power Tools 26-Inch Push Lawn Sweeper (LSW70026S)



Maintaining a clean and tidy lawn can be a daunting task, especially during fall season when leaves and debris clutter the surface. Raking can be a tiresome and time-consuming task, but with the Scotts lawn sweeper, cleaning up your garden has never been easier. This innovative outdoor cleaning tool eliminates the need for a rake and makes cleaning a lot faster and more efficient.

The Scotts lawn sweeper comes with a wide 26-inch sweeping width that is ideal for cleaning your lawn or yard. The push lawn rake helps you collect grass clippings, leaves, and debris with ease. Its spinning rake-like brush action is designed to remove debris from the surface of your lawn, patio, yard, sidewalk, and driveway. The height of the brushes can be adjusted according to your lawn’s needs to achieve optimal cleaning performance. By setting the brushes ¼” deep into your grass, the Scotts lawn sweeper can efficiently gather all the debris that has accumulated.

It is important to note that the Scotts lawn sweeper is recommended for level ground only. It will not work well on uneven or bumpy terrain. The lawn sweeper only works on dry leaves and debris and sweeps up to 80% of debris on the first pass. This means that you may need to make a few passes over the same area to achieve complete cleaning. However, the Scotts lawn sweeper is still a faster and more efficient cleaning tool than a rake.

One thing to keep in mind is that the Scotts lawn sweeper does not work for collecting rocks, nuts, pinecones, or any wet material. It is designed to collect light debris such as leaves, grass clippings, and small twigs. Therefore, it is important to clear any large debris before using the lawn sweeper to avoid damaging the brushes.

The Scotts lawn sweeper is not just a fall cleaning tool; it is ideal for cleaning up your lawn and garden all year round. During spring and summer, the lawn sweeper can help you collect grass clippings and other debris from mowing and trimming. It can also help you keep your patio and driveway clean by removing leaves and debris that accumulate from nearby trees and plants.

Using the Scotts lawn sweeper is easy and straightforward. Simply push it around your lawn or garden, and the brushes will collect all the debris in its path. The collected debris is then deposited into the hopper bag, which can be easily emptied when full. The lawn sweeper is also easy to store as it can be folded and stored in a compact space.

In conclusion, the Scotts lawn sweeper is a must-have for anyone who wants to keep their lawn and garden clean and tidy. It is a faster and more efficient cleaning tool than a rake, and its adjustable height control and wide 26-inch sweeping width make cleaning a breeze. However, it is important to remember that the lawn sweeper only works on dry leaves and debris and is not suitable for collecting rocks, nuts, pinecones, or any wet material. With proper use and maintenance, the Scotts lawn sweeper can be your ideal outdoor cleaning companion for all seasons, except winter.



