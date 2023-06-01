“Push Reel Lawn Mower” : Green 20-Inch 5-Blade Classic Push Reel Lawn Mower by Scotts Outdoor Power Tools 2000-20S

Green Scotts Outdoor Power Tools 2000-20S 20-Inch 5-Blade Classic Push Reel Lawn Mower



Maintain a Healthy Lawn with the Scotts 20-Inch 5-Blade Manual Reel Lawn Mower

Maintaining a well-kept lawn is a labor of love for many homeowners. However, the task can be challenging when you have to deal with gas-powered rotary mowers that produce emissions and damage the grass blades. Fortunately, the Scotts 20-Inch 5-Blade Push Manual Reel Lawn Mower provides a clean, quiet, and healthy way to take care of your lawn.

Unlike gas-powered rotary mowers, the Scotts 20-Inch 5-Blade Push Manual Reel Lawn Mower does not rip or tear the grass blades. Instead, it snips the grass, cutting each blade of grass like a pair of scissors. This process leaves your lawn greener and healthier because it does not damage the vital fluids of the grass, making them more susceptible to disease and insect attacks.

Moreover, the Scotts 20-Inch 5-Blade Push Manual Reel Lawn Mower has no motor or engine, requiring no substantial clean-up. You do not have to worry about refueling, changing the oil or spark plugs, or dealing with the noise and fumes of a gas-powered mower. The manual reel rotary lawn mower is easy to assemble, lightweight, easy to operate, and convenient to store.

The Quick-Snap 1\”-3\” cutting height adjustment of the Scotts 20-Inch 5-Blade Push Manual Reel Lawn Mower allows you to achieve a clean, even cut every time. Whether you need to maintain a golf course-like lawn or trim a small patch, this manual reel lawn mower is a perfect fit.

Efficient and Durable Blades

The blades on the Scotts 20-Inch 5-Blade Push Manual Reel Lawn Mower are made of quality, heat-treated alloy steel for staying sharp longer. This feature ensures that you do not have to sharpen the blades frequently, reducing maintenance costs and time. Moreover, the 5-blade reel provides efficient cutting, making it easier to push the mower and achieve a polished look on your lawn.

Comfortable and Easy to Operate

The Scotts 20-Inch 5-Blade Push Manual Reel Lawn Mower is designed with an ergonomic handle with cushioned grip for comfort when using the mower. You do not have to worry about strains or blisters on your hands, even when mowing for extended periods. Moreover, the mower is easy to operate, and its light weight makes it ideal for seniors, people with physical disabilities, or those who prefer a low-impact workout.

The engine-free, no-motor, classic manual reel hand push lawn mower requires no gas or oil, making it environmentally friendly and cost-effective. You do not have to worry about the rising cost of gas or oil, making the Scotts 20-Inch 5-Blade Push Manual Reel Lawn Mower a smart investment that saves you money in the long run.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Scotts 20-Inch 5-Blade Push Manual Reel Lawn Mower is a clean, quiet, and healthy way to take care of your lawn. With its efficient and durable blades, quick-snap cutting height adjustment, and ergonomic handle with cushioned grip, this manual reel lawn mower is easy to operate and convenient to store. Moreover, it does not produce emissions, making it environmentally friendly and cost-effective. Keep your lawn healthy with Scotts hand push manual classic and old-fashioned rotary reel lawn mowers.



