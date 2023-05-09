“Putnam Heights house explosion” : Putnam Heights Neighborhood: House Explosion Prompts Eau Claire Fire Department Response | Eye On Eau Claire

Putnam Heights Neighborhood House Explosion Results in Eau Claire Fire Department Response | Eye On Eau Claire

An explosion occurred at a home in the Putman Heights neighborhood in Eau Claire on Monday, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage. The incident happened on East Tyler Avenue, and high levels of combustible gas were found throughout the home. Fortunately, the occupant was able to exit the home uninjured before the crews arrived. The explosion caused an estimated $100,000 in damages, with the origin believed to be in the basement.

News Source : WQOW

Source Link :Eau Claire Fire Department responding to house explosion in Putnam Heights neighborhood | Eye On Eau Claire/