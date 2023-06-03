“Puttanesca pasta recipe”: Puttanesca Pasta Dish

Introduction

Pasta Puttanesca is a traditional Italian dish that has been popular for many years. This dish is easy to make and is perfect for a quick weeknight meal. It is a simple pasta dish that is packed with flavor, thanks to the combination of garlic, tomatoes, olives, anchovies, and capers. The dish is named after the word “Puttana,” which means prostitute in Italian. The story behind the name is that the dish was made by prostitutes in Naples who needed a quick and easy meal between clients.

Ingredients

To make Pasta Puttanesca, you will need the following ingredients:

1 pound of spaghetti

3 cloves of garlic, minced

1 can of crushed tomatoes

1/2 cup of Kalamata olives, pitted and chopped

2 tablespoons of capers, drained

3-4 anchovy fillets, chopped

1/4 cup of extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh parsley for garnish

Instructions

Cook the spaghetti according to the package instructions in a large pot of salted boiling water. Reserve 1 cup of pasta water before draining the spaghetti. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Add the anchovy fillets and cook for another minute, stirring occasionally. Add the can of crushed tomatoes, chopped olives, and drained capers to the skillet. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Simmer the sauce for 10-15 minutes until it thickens slightly. Add the drained spaghetti to the skillet and toss with the sauce. If the sauce is too thick, add some of the reserved pasta water to thin it out. Serve hot and garnish with fresh parsley.

Variations

Pasta Puttanesca is a versatile dish that can be modified to suit your tastes. Here are some variations you can try:

Add some red pepper flakes to the sauce for a spicy kick.

Use different types of pasta, such as penne or linguine.

Add some chopped sun-dried tomatoes for extra flavor.

Substitute the Kalamata olives with green olives or a mix of both.

Use canned diced tomatoes instead of crushed tomatoes for a chunkier sauce.

Conclusion

Pasta Puttanesca is a classic Italian dish that is easy to make and packed with flavor. The combination of garlic, tomatoes, olives, anchovies, and capers creates a savory and slightly tangy sauce that pairs perfectly with spaghetti. This dish is perfect for a quick weeknight meal or for entertaining guests. So next time you’re in the mood for pasta, give Pasta Puttanesca a try!

