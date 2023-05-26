PVP live service: Where has the focus of the “PVP live service” gone? – General Discussion

Is Overwatch’s PVP Live Service Being Neglected?

Overwatch, the popular team-based multiplayer game developed by Blizzard Entertainment, has been facing criticism from its players about the state of its PVP live service. With PVE content being canceled, many players were expecting the developers to focus more on the PVP side of the game. However, it seems that the complaints about the matchmaking system have been ignored, leading some to believe that the PVP live service is being neglected.

The Complaints

One of the most common complaints about Overwatch’s PVP live service is the matchmaking system. Players have been complaining about this issue since season 2, and yet it seems that the developers have done little to address it. The matchmaking system is supposed to match players with others of similar skill levels, but many players feel that this is not happening. They report being matched with players who are either much better or much worse than them, leading to unbalanced matches and frustration.

Another complaint is the lack of new content. With the cancellation of PVE content, many players were hoping that the developers would turn their attention to the PVP side of the game. However, so far there has been little news about new maps, heroes, or game modes. This has led to some players feeling that the game is becoming stale and repetitive.

The Response

Despite the complaints from players, it seems that the developers are not focusing on the PVP live service as much as some would like. Instead, they seem to be putting more effort into Overwatch 2, which is expected to have a stronger focus on PVE content. This has led some players to speculate that the developers may be neglecting the current game in favor of its upcoming sequel.

However, it’s important to note that the developers have not completely abandoned the PVP side of the game. They have made some changes to the matchmaking system, although it’s unclear if these changes have had a significant impact on the complaints from players. They have also introduced some new content, such as new maps and heroes, although some players feel that this is not enough.

The Future

So what does the future hold for Overwatch’s PVP live service? Some players are hoping that the developers will start to focus more on this aspect of the game, especially with the cancellation of PVE content. They want to see more new content, better matchmaking, and a stronger commitment to the PVP community.

However, others are more skeptical. They believe that the developers may have already shifted their focus to Overwatch 2, and that the PVP live service will continue to be neglected. They worry that the game will become even more unbalanced and repetitive, driving away players and damaging the community.

Conclusion

Overall, it’s clear that Overwatch’s PVP live service is facing some challenges. The complaints about matchmaking and the lack of new content are valid, and it’s understandable that players are frustrated. However, it’s important to remember that the developers are not ignoring these issues completely. They may be focusing more on Overwatch 2, but they are still making changes to the current game.

Ultimately, the future of Overwatch’s PVP live service will depend on the decisions made by the developers. If they listen to the feedback from players and make a strong commitment to the PVP community, the game could continue to thrive. But if they neglect this aspect of the game, it could spell trouble for the future of Overwatch.

News Source : Overwatch Forums

Source Link :Sooo where is these ” PVP live service ” focus went? – General Discussion/