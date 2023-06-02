PyroGenesis Confirms Successful Validation of PUREVAP Quartz Reduction Reactor in Producing High-Purity Silicon in One Step, with HPQ Silicon as Collaborating Partner

HPQ Silicon announces successful laboratory validation of PyroGenesis’ PUREVAP Quartz Reduction Reactor (QRR) in producing high-purity 3N+ silicon in one step. : PyroGenesis’ PUREVAP QRR achieves successful validation of one-step quartz to high-purity silicon, in collaboration with HPQ Silicon.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company that develops and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions to reduce greenhouse gases, has confirmed that its PUREVAPTM Quartz Reduction Reactor (QRR) achieved successful laboratory validation of quartz to high-purity 3N+ silicon in one step. The process was designed and built by PyroGenesis and was tested by Balazs NanoAnalysis, a division of Air Liquide Electronics. The results showed that the PUREVAP QRR produced silicon from quartz in a single step with a purity exceeding 3N+ (99.92%). PyroGenesis CEO and President, P. Peter Pascali, said that this achievement presents the company with exciting commercial opportunities, including a strategic investment in HPQ Silicon, the possibility of additional PUREVAP QRR systems being required, and a 10% royalty payment on HPQ’s eventual sales of the improved silicon.

News Source : GlobeNewswire

HPQ Silicon PyroGenesis PUREVAP Quartz Reduction Reactor Silicon production High-performance quartz reduction technology