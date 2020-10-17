Qanon.Pub – Jfk Clone High : Dead Jfk Jr Expected to Resurrect and Replace Mike Pence and Trump’s Dallas Rally.

Today is a big day in the “JFK Jr lives” sect of QAnon as the man himself is expected to reveal himself and replace Pence as Trump’s running mate at the Dallas rally.

WHO IS JFK JR AND HOW WHAT HAPPENED TO HIM ?

On the evening of July 16, 1999, John F. Kennedy Jr., son of US president John F. Kennedy, died when the light aircraft he was flying crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Kennedy’s wife, Carolyn Bessette, and sister-in-law, Lauren Bessette, were also on board and died. The single-engine Piper Saratoga had departed from New Jersey’s Essex County Airport, and its intended route was along the coastline of Connecticut and across Rhode Island Sound to Martha’s Vineyard Airport.

What are people saying ?

But – and this is the genius part – JFK JR will be disguised as Pence and use the pseudonym “M I K E P E N C E” for security reasons https://t.co/hZ9ryvB6Ha — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 17, 2020

So when JFK Jr doesn’t show up today, this whole idiotic QAnon thing will finally be discredited as insane conspiracy theory bullshit and go away, right? https://t.co/6GdPeo3dDm — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 17, 2020

I told my wife the whole QAnon “JFK Jr will reveal he is still alive and will take Mike Pence’s position on the ticket” and she responded “And will Elvis be Secretary of State?” — Kurt “Mask Up, Vote Early” Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) October 17, 2020

Why did they pick JFK Jr as their savior? Do they know he was a Democrat? What is plan B when he does not show? This is all very confusing and it’s shocking that so many believe it. Also,Trump would not want to share the spotlight with someone much smarter and much better looking — Michael A. Serio (@MichaelASerio2) October 17, 2020

Just once it would be nice if someone famous actually faked their death only to surprise us years later. JFK Jr, Elvis, or even the Taco Bell Chihuahua. If anyone with some level of fame had the guts to do that they might be famous a century longer than they normally would have! — MysticInvestigations (@MetaphysicalPI) October 17, 2020

“R They Alive? John & Carolyn Kennedy”, the biggest Facebook group for the “JFK Jr is alive” sect of QAnon with 75,000 members, has now been removed. In the immediate aftermath of Facebook’s ban, the admin tried really hard to keep the group alive. Not around today of all days 🙁 pic.twitter.com/6dllxOhj35 — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) October 17, 2020

Hey QAnon! Where the fuck is JFK Jr? I thought is was coming back from “the dead” to replace Mike Pence. But truthfully I always thought @Mike_Pence was dead and just a walking, talking zombie for @realDonaldTrump. #QAnonIsACult https://t.co/HpkrxT88dg — Emily Hall (@Pooks_rutherfor) October 17, 2020

Reminder the last 3 years of Obama/Biden had better all around jobs numbers than the 1st 3 years of the Trump / JFK Jr administration. America was headed to a recession before Covid, it just gave Trump an excuse https://t.co/WC7JbxEibC — Jimmy (@JimmyStreich) October 17, 2020

Y’ALL SNOWFLAKES DON’T EVEN REALIZE THAT HE’S ABOUT TO ANNOUNCE THAT JFK JR. IS ABOUT TO COME OUT AND SOMEHOW BE TRUMP’S RUNNING MATE, EVEN THOUGH THE ELECTIONS ARE ALREADY HAPPENING AND THAT HE’S SUPPOSED TO BE IN DALLAS LIKE LAST YEAR! — Ghost of Joad received consulting fees from Trump (@Ghost_Of_Joad) October 17, 2020