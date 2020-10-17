Qanon.Pub – Jfk Clone High : Dead Jfk Jr Expected to Resurrect and Replace Mike Pence and Trump’s Dallas Rally.

By | October 17, 2020
0 Comment

Qanon.Pub – Jfk Clone High : Dead Jfk Jr Expected to Resurrect and Replace Mike Pence and Trump’s Dallas Rally.

Today is a big day in the “JFK Jr lives” sect of QAnon as the man himself is expected to reveal himself and replace Pence as Trump’s running mate at the Dallas rally.

WHO IS JFK JR  AND HOW WHAT HAPPENED TO HIM ?

On the evening of July 16, 1999, John F. Kennedy Jr., son of US president John F. Kennedy, died when the light aircraft he was flying crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Kennedy’s wife, Carolyn Bessette, and sister-in-law, Lauren Bessette, were also on board and died. The single-engine Piper Saratoga had departed from New Jersey’s Essex County Airport, and its intended route was along the coastline of Connecticut and across Rhode Island Sound to Martha’s Vineyard Airport.

What are people saying ?

 

 

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.