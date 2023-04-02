Qari Waheed zafar Kazmi passed away.

It is with great sadness to inform that Qari Waheed Zafar Kazmi has departed from this world in Canada. May his soul find eternal peace. Amen.

It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Qari Waheed Zafar Kazmi in Canada. His life was an inspiration to many, and his loss will be felt deeply by the Muslim community around the world. Qari Waheed Zafar Kazmi devoted his life to spreading the message of Islam through his beautiful voice and stirring recitation of the Quran.

Born in Pakistan in 1943, Qari Waheed Zafar Kazmi began his career as a Naat Khawan (someone who recites hymns in praise of the Prophet Muhammad) at an early age. He was introduced to the world of Qira’at (recitation of the Quran) by his father, who was also a renowned Qari. Qari Waheed Zafar Kazmi went on to become one of the most famous reciters of the Quran in the world, with a voice that was both powerful and melodious.

Qari Waheed Zafar Kazmi’s contributions to the world of Islamic education are immeasurable. He recorded more than 50 albums of Naats, Hamds, and Qira’at, and his recitations have been broadcast on radio and television around the world. He also wrote several books on Islamic topics, including “Khilafat-e-Rashida,” “Names of Allah,” and “Seerat-un-Nabi.”

In addition to his work as a Qari, Qari Waheed Zafar Kazmi was also a philanthropist. He established the Waheed Zafar Kazmi Welfare Trust, which helps provide education and healthcare to impoverished communities in Pakistan. His legacy of generosity and compassion will live on through the work of the Trust.

Qari Waheed Zafar Kazmi’s passing is a great loss to the world of Islam. We offer our condolences to his family and loved ones, and pray that Allah (SWT) grants him a place in Jannah (paradise). May Allah bless his soul and may his beautiful voice continue to inspire generations to come.

Source : @RindBushra

Sad news about Qari Waheed zafar Kazmi, has passed away in Canada.

may his soul rest in peace. ameen pic.twitter.com/XlkbRFY1iE — Bushra Rind (@RindBushra) April 1, 2023

Sad news about Qari Waheed zafar Kazmi, has passed away in Canada.

may his soul rest in peace. ameen pic.twitter.com/XlkbRFY1iE — Bushra Rind (@RindBushra) April 1, 2023