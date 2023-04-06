Qari Waheed Zafar Qasmi Passed Away : Qari Waheed Zafar Qasmi, a well-known Naat Khawan, has left this world

Passing Away of Famous Naat Khawan Qari Waheed Zafar Qasmi

Renowned Naat Khawan Qari Waheed Zafar Qasmi Passes Away

Qari Waheed Zafar Qasmi, the famous Pakistani Naat Khawan, has passed away on Friday in a hospital in Pakistan’s Lahore city at the age of 80. The news of his sudden demise has sent shock waves across the country among his fans and followers.

A Life Devoted to Naat Khawani

Qari Waheed Zafar Qasmi was considered one of the most respected and beloved reciters of Naat in the world. He spent his whole life devoted to reciting and composing Naat, which is a form of poetry in praise of Prophet Muhammad.

Qari Waheed Zafar Qasmi had mesmerized millions of fans with his soulful voice, and he had a unique ability to express his love and devotion to the Prophet of Islam in his mesmerizing recitals. He had composed and presented numerous popular Naats, including “Allah Hu Allah Hu,” “Mera Dil Tarap Raha Hai,” and “Main Tu Panjtan Ka Ghulam Hoon.”

A Remarkable Career

He was born in Lahore in 1942 and became an orphan at a young age. He started reciting Naat at the age of six and was trained by his teacher Hafiz Nazeer Ahmad in his early years. He rose to fame in the 1960s, and there was no looking back since then. He recited Naat in various languages, including Urdu, Punjabi, Arabic and Persian.

Qari Waheed Zafar Qasmi also served as a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan between 1985 and 1988. He was also awarded the prestigious Pride of Performance Award by the Pakistani government in 1984 in recognition of his services to reciting Naat.

A Global Loss

The news of his death has left his fans and followers across the globe grieving. Many people took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the great Naat Khawan. Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan also expressed his sorrow at the sad demise of Qari Waheed Zafar Qasmi, calling him a “legendary figure in the world of Naat Khawani.”

Qari Waheed Zafar Qasmi will be greatly missed, and his contribution to the world of Naat will remain unmatched. His life was dedicated to spreading the message of love, peace, and harmony through Naat, and he will always be remembered for his soulful recitals and devotion to the Prophet of Islam. May his soul rest in peace.