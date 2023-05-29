“Qatar child protection”: Highlighting Qatar’s Efforts to Protect Children in Armed Conflicts

Qatar Presents Initiatives to Protect Children in Armed Conflicts

The Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, presented Qatar’s initiatives to protect children in armed conflicts during a regional meeting on preventing grave violations against children in armed conflicts. The meeting was hosted by Doha yesterday via videoconferencing technology.

Qatar’s Experience in Mediation

During the meeting’s second session titled “Regional best practices on preventing grave violations against children in armed conflicts,” Al Khater shared that Qatar is proud of its experience in mediation to resolve armed conflicts by peaceful means in accordance with the principles of justice and international law. She added that Qatar was able to end many armed conflicts and achieve peace, and it continues this role in other armed conflicts.

Initiatives to Protect Children

Al Khater shared that Qatar is proud to have initiated the submission of a draft resolution to the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly entitled “International Day to Protect Educational Institutions from Attacks.” The draft resolution stipulates that September 9 of each year be considered a global day to protect education from attacks, and urges the international community to alleviate the ordeal of students affected by armed conflict. The draft resolution was adopted unanimously and the day was marked on September 9, 2022, for the third year.

She also noted that Qatar partners with regional organisations and many international partners to enhance the protection of children affected by conflict. The Qatar Fund for Development provides permanent support to the Office of UN Special Representative of Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict and supports the establishment and financing of the Analysis and Communication Center of the Office of the Special Representative in Doha to support mediation and capacity-building to end and prevent grave violations against children in armed conflict.

Al Khater also mentioned initiatives launched by Qatar to support international peace and security, including hosting approximately 260 Afghan minors during the process of evacuating Afghan citizens to the State of Qatar and then to their final destinations. During their stay in the country, alternative care and psychological and social support were given to them. She also mentioned the Education Above All Foundation initiative Educate a Child, which provided education to ten million children in developing countries affected by armed conflict, and the Women in Conflict Zones Initiative 2022 launched by the Qatar Fund for Development with the aim of supporting and empowering women and girls in regions that witness conflicts and wars around the world.

Qatar’s Strategic Vision

Al Khater noted that Qatar currently chairs the main group of the support platform dedicated to the solutions strategy for Afghan refugees (SSAR). She shared that there are many other initiatives and efforts, all of which stem from Qatar’s strategic vision in supporting international and regional peace and security and achieving lasting peace and development for all peoples.

The initiatives presented by Qatar during the regional meeting on preventing grave violations against children in armed conflicts highlight the country’s commitment to protecting the rights of children affected by conflict and promoting peace and security in the region and beyond.

