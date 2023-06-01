“QB rankings”: Top 10 Least Entertaining Quarterbacks in the NFL





Top 10 Most Boring QB’s in the NFL

In the NFL, quarterbacks are often some of the most exciting players to watch. They are the ones who often make the big plays and lead their team to victory. However, not all quarterbacks are created equal. Some are just plain boring to watch. Here are the top 10 most boring QB’s in the NFL:

10. Ryan Fitzpatrick

Ryan Fitzpatrick is a journeyman quarterback who has bounced around the league for years. While he is a serviceable backup, he is not exactly the most exciting player to watch. His play is often conservative and he rarely takes risks downfield.

9. Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco has had a long and successful career in the NFL, but he is not known for his exciting play on the field. He has a reputation for being a game manager, which means he does not take many risks and often plays it safe.

8. Teddy Bridgewater

Teddy Bridgewater is a solid quarterback, but he is not exactly known for his exciting play. He is more of a game manager, which means he does not take many risks and often plays it safe.

7. Alex Smith

Alex Smith is a veteran quarterback who has had a long and successful career in the NFL. However, he is not exactly known for his exciting play on the field. He is more of a game manager, which means he does not take many risks and often plays it safe.

6. Andy Dalton

Andy Dalton is a solid quarterback, but he is not exactly known for his exciting play. He is more of a game manager, which means he does not take many risks and often plays it safe.

5. Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold is a young quarterback who has a lot of potential, but he is not exactly known for his exciting play. He has struggled with consistency and often plays it safe on the field.

4. Jared Goff

Jared Goff is a talented quarterback, but he is not exactly known for his exciting play. He is more of a game manager, which means he does not take many risks and often plays it safe.

3. Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins has had a successful career in the NFL, but he is not exactly known for his exciting play on the field. He is more of a game manager, which means he does not take many risks and often plays it safe.

2. Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo is a talented quarterback, but he is not exactly known for his exciting play. He is more of a game manager, which means he does not take many risks and often plays it safe.

1. Derek Carr

Derek Carr is a solid quarterback, but he is not exactly known for his exciting play on the field. He is more of a game manager, which means he does not take many risks and often plays it safe.

While these quarterbacks may not be the most exciting players to watch, they are still important members of their teams. They may not make the big plays that get the crowd on their feet, but they still contribute to their team’s success in their own way.





