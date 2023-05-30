Qeema and Egg Sandwich Recipe: A Delicious and Nutritious Recipe: Loaded Qeema and Egg Sandwich

Extra Loaded Qeema & Egg Sandwich – A Healthy and Delicious Recipe

Introduction

If you are a fan of sandwiches, then this extra loaded qeema and egg sandwich recipe is definitely for you. It’s not only delicious but also healthy, making it perfect for a quick breakfast, a snack, or even as a lunch option. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to make this mouth-watering sandwich.

Ingredients

To make this sandwich, you will need the following ingredients:

1 pound of ground beef or lamb (qeema)

4 eggs

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 teaspoon of cumin powder

1 teaspoon of coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon of red chili powder

1 tablespoon of tomato paste

4 slices of bread

Butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Now that you have all the ingredients ready, let’s move on to the instructions.

Step 1: Cook the Qeema

Heat the olive oil in a pan and add the chopped onions and minced garlic. Fry until the onions are translucent. Then add the ground beef or lamb and fry until it is browned. Add the cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, and red chili powder. Mix everything well and cook for a few minutes. Then add the tomato paste and cook for another 5 minutes until the qeema is cooked through.

Step 2: Cook the Eggs

In a separate pan, fry the eggs to your liking. You can either fry them sunny side up or scrambled.

Step 3: Toast the Bread

Toast the bread slices in a toaster or on a pan until they are golden brown.

Step 4: Assemble the Sandwich

Spread butter on the toasted bread slices. Then add a generous amount of qeema on top of one slice of bread. Place the cooked eggs on top of the qeema. Add some salt and pepper to taste. Finally, place the other slice of bread on top to complete the sandwich.

Variations

You can customize this sandwich to your liking by adding or substituting ingredients. Here are a few variations you can try:

Vegetarian Option: Substitute the ground beef or lamb with crumbled tofu or paneer.

Spice it up: Add some chopped green chilies or jalapenos for an extra kick.

Healthy Option: Use whole wheat bread instead of white bread and add some spinach or arugula for some added nutrition.

Conclusion

This extra loaded qeema and egg sandwich recipe is a perfect combination of taste and health. It’s easy to make and customizable to your liking. You can have it for breakfast, lunch, or as a snack. So, go ahead and try this recipe and let us know how it turned out.

