QQQ ETF performance: Performance of Top 5 Holdings in QQQ ETF YTD: A Review

Investing in the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF: Is it a Good Idea?

Overview

The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF has been performing well in 2023, thanks to the recovery in the share prices of large technology companies. QQQ is an exchange-traded fund that tracks the Nasdaq-100 index (NDX) and has gained more than 32% year-to-date. Its top five holdings are Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Nvidia, and Meta Platforms, and these stocks have contributed significantly to the ETF’s performance.

Performance and Ratings

QQQ has an Outperform Smart Score of eight, indicating that it may continue to deliver market-beating returns in the future. The 12-month average price target of $376.21, based on the recommendations of 1,730 analysts giving stock forecasts for the holdings of QQQ, implies 6.88% upside potential from current levels.

The ETF has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks, with 67.17% of Wall Street analysts giving a Buy rating, 28.96% assigning a Hold rating, and 3.87% giving a Sell rating.

Top Holdings and Weightage

The top five holdings of QQQ are Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Nvidia, and Meta Platforms. As of now, Microsoft has the highest weightage of 10.17%, followed by Apple with 9.95%, Amazon with 8.50%, Nvidia with 6.53%, and Meta Platforms with 4.07%.

Microsoft has been performing well in 2023, with a year-to-date gain of more than 40%. Apple and Amazon have also seen significant gains of around 28% and 23%, respectively. Nvidia and Meta Platforms have performed even better, with year-to-date gains of more than 65% and 100%, respectively.

Investment Case

QQQ provides exposure to the top technology stocks and offers diversification, making it less risky than investing in individual stocks. The ETF has consistently outperformed the broader markets with its returns in the past decade, and its low expense ratio is another positive factor.

Investors who believe in the growth potential of the top technology companies may consider investing in QQQ. However, it is essential to keep in mind that past performance is not a guarantee of future results, and investors should conduct thorough research before making any investment decisions.

Conclusion

QQQ has been performing well in 2023, thanks to the recovery in the share prices of its top holdings. With an Outperform Smart Score of eight and a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks, it may continue to deliver market-beating returns in the future. The ETF provides exposure to the top technology stocks and offers diversification, making it a less risky investment option. However, investors should conduct thorough research and consider their investment goals and risk tolerance before investing in QQQ or any other ETF.

