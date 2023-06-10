Quack arrested for duping woman over male child assurance

“quack arrested for duping woman with promise of male child” : Quack arrested for duping woman into buying medicine for male child: Victim’s name not mentioned

A quack was arrested by the police on Thursday for cheating a woman of ₹2,500 by promising to help her conceive a male child. The accused, who went by the alias “vaid ji” and was identified as Patwari of Kathgarh village in Balachur, Mohali, was apprehended in a joint raid at Majri Chowk by the health department and the police. Pre-Conception and pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques nodal officer Vikas Gupta had received information about the accused selling medicines to pregnant women after assuring them of a male child. The accused’s family, who had been selling “desi medicines” for generations, had not received any complaints previously. A case has been registered under sections 6C of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act and section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 7 police station. The public has been warned against falling for such frauds and cautioned not to consume any such medicines.

News Source : Shailee Dogra

