“Qualitative research methods in media and communication” : Introduction to Qualitative and Quantitative Approaches in Media and Communication Research Methods

The fifth edition of “Introduction to Research Methods” by Catherine Dawson is a comprehensive guidebook that provides a detailed overview of the research process. This book is aimed at students and researchers who are new to the field of research and want to gain a solid understanding of the fundamental principles of research methodology. The book covers the main types of research, research design, data collection, analysis, and reporting.

In the first few chapters, Dawson provides a clear introduction to the basic principles of research, including the research process, research paradigms, research design, and sampling techniques. She also covers the key ethical considerations that researchers must bear in mind when conducting research. The book then delves into the main research methods, including quantitative, qualitative, and mixed methods research.

One of the strengths of this book is that it provides a balanced and unbiased overview of the different research methods, highlighting their strengths and limitations. For example, the author explains the benefits of quantitative research, such as the ability to generalize findings to a larger population, but also acknowledges its potential drawbacks, such as the difficulty of capturing the complexity and richness of human experience. Similarly, she highlights the strengths of qualitative research, such as its ability to provide in-depth insights into people’s experiences, but also acknowledges its potential limitations, such as the difficulty of generalizing findings to a larger population.

Another strength of the book is that it provides practical guidance on how to conduct research, from research design to data collection, analysis, and reporting. For example, the author provides detailed guidance on how to develop a research question, how to design a research study, how to select a sample, how to collect data, and how to analyze and interpret data. She also provides guidance on how to report research findings, including how to write up a research report, how to present findings in tables and graphs, and how to use citations and references appropriately.

Overall, “Introduction to Research Methods” is an excellent resource for students and researchers who are new to the field of research. It provides a comprehensive overview of the research process, including the main types of research, research design, data collection, analysis, and reporting. The book is well-written, easy to follow, and provides practical guidance on how to conduct research.

However, one potential limitation of the book is that it may not be suitable for more advanced researchers who are looking for a more in-depth and critical analysis of research methodology. The book provides a good overview of the main research methods, but it does not provide a detailed analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of each method or the philosophical and theoretical underpinnings of research methodology.

In conclusion, “Introduction to Research Methods” is a valuable resource for students and researchers who are new to the field of research. It provides a comprehensive overview of the research process, including the main types of research, research design, data collection, analysis, and reporting. The book is well-written, easy to follow, and provides practical guidance on how to conduct research. However, it may not be suitable for more advanced researchers who are looking for a more critical analysis of research methodology.



