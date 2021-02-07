Quan Caffey Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Quan Caffey has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 7. 2021

Quan Caffey has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.

Angela Caffey Barr 1d · So lost for words, the weight on my heart is so heavy. So young… I love you nephew… RIH Quan Caffey

Tributes

Michele Laret Lane

So very sorry for your loss.May God give comfort for you and your family.



Shanna Brelsford- Vitullo

So sorry for loss. He was so young and his whole life. Sending you all my love prayers and hugs. If you need anything just let me know.



Raja Yousef

So sorry for your loss Angela! My prayers are with you and your family .

Nicole Sanders

Praying for you and your family so sorry about your loss.

Enwaynnah McKinley

Our babies are leaving way to soon. Will keep you guys lifted up in prayer

