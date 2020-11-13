Quawan Charles Autopsy : Family Want Independent Autopsy For 15 Yo Found Dead in Louisiana

Quawan Charles Images : Family Want Independent Autopsy For 15 Yo Found Dead in Louisiana.

The family of Quawan Charles vow not to rest until they discover what happened that led to the death of the 15 year old boy whose body was found in cane field near Loreausville in Louisiana.

The family was made to believe that Quawan Charles died after a drowning accident, but how do you get drowned and your body is found in a cane field ?

The family told KATC TV they will soon conduct an independent autopsy to determine the cause of his death as the suspect he was lynched or murdered intentionally by someone.

What Happened

It was reported that the boy Quawan Charles left his home on Friday October 30th in Baldwin, Lousianna without the consent of his parents and was accompanied by two individuals, a 17-year-old friend and the friend’s mother. He was later declared missing and weeks after that his body was located on November 3rd in a rural area off Ed Broussard Road near Loreauville, LA . According to statements released by his parents to the media.

As of today November 12th authorities have not shown the family where Quawan was or what creek he was found at.

And now here are some questions people are asking.

When did Quawan die?

What was the cause of his death?

Exactly where did authorities find his body?

How did he end up in a creek? The family told The Root that Quawan could not swim

Was he still alive during the family’s search?

Why didn’t the Baldwin Police Dept alert the media?

Why does Baldwin PD refuse to investigate the horrifying death of 15yo Quawan ‘Bobby’ Charles?? His body was found horribly burned and beaten, but police would rather blame his parents than take any responsibility for a complete lack of action in trying to find this missing boy! pic.twitter.com/sFZbwkQxKu — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) November 12, 2020

A missing Black teenager was found dead in Louisiana.#QuawanCharles was 15. His disfigured body was found near Baldwin days after he went missing. Family say police refused to issue an Amber Alert and officials told them he likely drowned. Family want an independent autopsy. pic.twitter.com/EwQvqF8ZCL — AJ+ (@ajplus) November 11, 2020

ANGER AND CALL FOR INVESTIGATION

The death of Quawan Charles has generated a lots of reactions on social media with many suggested his was lynched or murdered.

We won’t repost the photos but Quawan Charles, a Louisiana 15 year boy was lynched. His autopsy looks similar to Emmett Till. He went missing Oct 30 & was found 3 Days later. This needs the full coverage of the media. Rest Easy Quawan🖤 #QuawanCharles pic.twitter.com/4dySwef6Ah — AMillionRoses (@amillion_roses) November 12, 2020

#JusticeforQuawanCharles fuck i just saw quawan charles’ face after his death, fuck they hurt that boy so bad. he was hurt so so bad by people he probably thought he could trust. i’m so angry. i don’t even know how to word how i feel right now. he was only 15. — lane👖papyrus lovebot💤 (@lane_sunfallz) November 13, 2020

Creol wrote

This isn’t my usual content but this is EXTREMELY important and even if I didn’t know him personally, I know people that knew him. This took a blow at many of my peers. The police department refuses to cooperate with his family. PLEASE spread awareness.

Danielle S. Reed wrote

I’m still stuck on the fact that cops lied to the parents of #QuawanCharles. He drowned? Yet the autopsy is still pending?? Soo wrong! I’ve also seen another news report that says this case being investigated as a homicide. Which was not mentioned in this story…. Danielle S. Reed wrote

Something needs to be done. This Iberia Parrish Sheriff Office is not doing there job. Why didn’t the media know about this child? Our black children are loved just like other children are. I hope there is Justic for Quawan Charles & his family. Attorney Crump please stay on it. ghostx141x wrote he was lynched face looked like it was beaten and then melted.. why are they not calling it what it is… why are they not going to war with the cops ignoring and throwing this out… why is the city not going to war over the car he was in being bleached afterwards @feitan the cops didnt even go searching for him they told the family hes maby at a football game… he died after being in the care of the white family.. the white family bleached they’re car afterwards he was lynched and used.. go to war with the police there… cops were in on this they did nothing when notified i would war the entire police department until all are gone. My heart is with this family. No parent should have to bury their child and the color of anyone’s skin should never matter. I don’t understand how anyone can take someone’s life. And he was a child. I can’t stop crying . They’re is so much evil in our world today. Stay safe. R.I.P Sweet Angel. I’m sadden by this horrible crime, I’m deeply concerned about the step father and his involvement in QBC life. What strikes me is, he doesn’t comforts the mother during her pain, and suffering. I don’t want to sound like I’m reaching for anything, I tend to watch every detail multiple times. Interracial Dating is common, and it is lovely to see, but I’m concerned about the step father and his involvement, this is what I’m picking up. GOD Bless, QBC mom seems to trust him a lot, but the step father doesn’t Love her enough, which intel that he wouldn’t love her kids enough. I’m just concerned ! GOD Bless you all, and I pray for understanding & peace amongst your hearts & minds! I Love you !.