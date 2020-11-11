Quawan Charles Death –Dead-Obituaries : 15 year old Quan Charles of Louisiana Reportedly Lynched to Death.
TRIGGER WARNING ⚠️ . 15 year old Quawan Charles was lynched in Louisiana on October 30th. He went missing and was found dead days later. I need his name known and his story told. His parents released these photos to show the world the times were in. pic.twitter.com/paV4v1q8ml
— CONGOISBLEEDING🇨🇩 (@afrocongoo) November 9, 2020
The 15 year old boy from louisiana was found brutally murdered lying on a field. he was picked up by a “family friend,” and was alive for a bit before being murdered.
His autopsy looks similar to Emmett Till. He went missing Oct 30 & was found 3 Days later.
Reacting to this incident Robert Kukla wrote
While we were distracted by the election, myself included, a young black boy named Quawan Charles from Louisiana went missing and was later found dead in a sugar cane field. According to the article I am linking, a white 17-year-old friend and his mother picked up Quawan “Bobby” Charles on the evening of Oct. 30 without his parents’ permission.The photos that the family has shared of their son’s body are graphic and quite frankly look like this boy was brutally beaten, even though the police insists his death was caused by drowning and to rub salt in the wound, Quawan’s parents are being forced to pay for the autopsy expenses out of their own pocket which they have started a go fund me for which I will also link. I think everyone needs to be aware of this story and I encourage everyone to read about this because I find it appalling that this young boys death is being put on the back burner not just by the news outlets but investigators are treating this so nonchalantly.Link to news article: https://www.revolt.tv/…/black-teen-quawan-bobby-charles…
Link to GoFundMe: https://gf.me/u/y7sxu4
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
@afrocongoo wrote
He was last seen with a white women named Jane Irvin and her 17 yr old son. The police were informed of him missing and instead of looking for him they said he is probably just at a football game. This is a lynching cover up.
Sandra N SantaMarina wrote
They did it for awareness the official coroner said he didnt die from trauma…clearly that’s not the case, the family is fighting for justice for their son and they did this to spread the word and highlight law enforcement’s cover up
