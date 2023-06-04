Quebec police investigate deaths of four children and one man on fishing trip

Keven Girard, victim in Quebec fishing trip tragedy : Four children and one man die on fishing trip in Quebec, victim identified as Keven Girard

Communities in Quebec’s North Shore region are mourning the deaths of four children and one man who died on a fishing trip in Portneuf-sur-Mer. The children were from the village of Les Escoumins, and the adult victim was identified as Keven Girard, 37, from Les Bergeronnes. Girard was the father of two of the children who died. The group of 11 people were fishing on the St. Lawrence River shoreline when they were likely caught off guard by a rising tide and swept away. The bodies of the four children, all over 10 years old, were found unresponsive on the river bank early Saturday. Six people were rescued. The tragedy has left the community in shock and pain, and support services will be provided to those who are grieving. Psychosocial support workers will also be present at the schools attended by the children to assist students and staff.

Read Full story : Quebec’s North Shore communities grieving after deaths of 4 children, 1 man during fishing trip /

News Source : CBC

Quebec North Shore tragedy Fishing accident deaths Grieving North Shore communities Search and rescue efforts Community support and outreach