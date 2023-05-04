“Queen Elizabeth coin” : Popular in Canada: Queen Elizabeth Coin Released After Death, Say Sellers

The Black-Ringed Toonie: A Popular Coin

Coin collectors and enthusiasts have always been on the lookout for unique and rare finds. Recently, a new coin has caught their attention – the black-ringed toonie. Released by the Royal Canadian Mint to commemorate the late Queen Elizabeth II, this coin has become one of the most popular coins in recent years.

According to Colin Cutler, who has been going to coin shows for over 50 years, the black-ringed toonie has generated more demand than any other coin he has ever seen. Cutler, who runs Collectors Corner Coins in Chatham, Ontario, says that the coin has received an overwhelming response from people all over the world.

The black-ringed toonie features the late monarch’s effigy in the center of one side and the usual polar bear on an ice floe on the other. It’s marked 2022, the year of the queen’s death. The mint produced about five million of the toonies, which amounts to about one for every eight Canadians.

Cutler, who contacted the mint when the coin was due to be released in December, was told that there were none left. He then scrambled to buy two boxes, or 1,000, of the toonies collectively worth $2,000 from a distributor. Within a month and a half, 700 had sold for $8 apiece, and his listing on Facebook Marketplace had racked up more than 10,000 views, far higher than the usual coins he sells, which typically nab less than 100 views.

Most of Cutler’s buyers weren’t collectors or even royalists. They just wanted to have something from Queen Elizabeth from her death. Jared Stapleton, the owner of the Metro Coin and Bank Note shop and director of the Toronto Coin Expo scheduled for May 5 and 6, says that people really love the queen. Whether they’ve met her or not, they can relate to her.

Stapleton snatched up $20,000 worth of the toonies and estimates he only has $4,000 of the coins left. He’s sent them to buyers all over the globe, like Cutler, who had customers as far as Paraguay, Bolivia, Mexico, and the United States.

The mint doesn’t have data on the popularity of the toonie, but public feedback has been overwhelmingly favorable, according to spokesperson Deneen Perrin. Coin exchanges the mint hosted for the toonie have been extremely well attended, she added. About 4.4 million are in circulation so far.

However, demand has dampened since February, when Cutler noticed that the mint listed rolls of 25 coins for sale on its website for $79.95.

“If Canada releases a circulation coin honoring the new monarch, Cutler expects it to generate even more buzz,” he said. “But we don’t know if we’re going to see any this year because the mint cannot just go ahead and produce them. The mint has to wait for parliament to authorize them, and so far, parliament hasn’t done that.”

In conclusion, the black-ringed toonie has become one of the most popular coins in recent years. Its unique design and commemoration of the late Queen Elizabeth II have made it a must-have for coin collectors and enthusiasts all over the world. While demand has dampened in recent months, it remains to be seen if a circulation coin honoring the new monarch will generate the same buzz.

News Source : The Canadian Press

Source Link :Queen Elizabeth coin released after death most popular in Canada, sellers say – National/