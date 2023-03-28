“Queen Mathilde mourns Launoit death”

Count Bernard de Launoit, CEO of the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel, who has passed away at the age of 59, was often seen with Queen Mathilde.

Queen Mathilde of Belgium was snapped in a photo with Count Bernard de Launoit, the CEO of the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel, who recently passed away at the age of 59. The two were attending an event together, and the Queen was visibly moved by the loss of her close friend and colleague. Count Bernard was a man of great talent and skill, and his loss is deeply mourned by all those who knew him.

The Duchess of Brabant, as Queen Mathilde is also known, has been the patron of the Music Chapel since 2014. The Music Chapel is an institution dedicated to helping young musicians develop their talent and skills, providing them with the resources they need to achieve their potential. Count Bernard had been an integral part of this institution for many years, and his contributions to the world of music are unparalleled.

The Queen and Count Bernard had worked closely together over the years, with the Count sharing his expertise and passion for music with the Queen and many others. They had been seen together at numerous events, including concerts, music festivals, and charity functions. Through their shared love of music, they had formed a close bond that transcended the boundaries of their respective roles.

The Queen and her husband, King Philippe, both expressed their condolences upon hearing of the Count’s passing. They praised his dedication to the Music Chapel, and the many ways in which he had helped to shape the cultural landscape of Belgium. The Count had been a tireless advocate for music education and had inspired countless young musicians to pursue their dreams.

The Music Chapel will miss Count Bernard’s leadership and guidance, but his legacy will live on through the countless musicians whose lives he touched. Queen Mathilde will continue to support the institution in his memory, ensuring that his vision for the future of music education is always upheld. The Queen’s own love of music, combined with the exceptional talents of those at the Music Chapel, will ensure that Count Bernard’s legacy endures for generations to come.

Source : @BlogMathilde



