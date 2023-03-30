Queen Mother, 101, died at Windsor.

On March 30, 2002, the Queen Mother passed away at the age of 101 while at the Royal Lodge in Windsor with her daughter, the Queen, by her side. The Buckingham Palace press office announced the news approximately two and a half hours after her passing at 3:15 PM.

The news was announced by the Buckingham Palace press office approximately two and a half hours later, after the Queen had informed her immediate family. The announcement was met with sadness and mourning across the United Kingdom and beyond, as the Queen Mother had been a beloved figure for many years.

Born in 1900 as Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, the Queen Mother had lived through some of the most significant moments in recent British history, including both World Wars and the country’s transition from an empire to a modern democracy. Despite her privileged upbringing and status, she was known for her warmth and approachability, and for her tireless work in support of charitable causes.

Throughout her long life, the Queen Mother had been a constant presence in the lives of her family members and in the public eye. She had celebrated her 100th birthday the year before her death, and even in her final years, she had continued to attend public events and fulfill her royal duties.

As the news of the Queen Mother’s passing spread, people across the world paid tribute to her life and legacy. Flags were flown at half-mast, and many public figures expressed their condolences and shared stories of her kindness and compassion.

In the years since her death, the Queen Mother’s memory has continued to be honored in a variety of ways, including through statues, memorials, and public events. Her legacy as a beloved figure and a tireless advocate for charitable causes lives on, inspiring generations to come.

30 March 2002. Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, died (aged 101). The Queen was at her mother’s bedside when she passed away at 3:15 PM at the Royal Lodge, Windsor. The news was announced by the Buckingham Palace press office about two and a half hours later. pic.twitter.com/d8JLczle4r— Prof. Frank McDonough (@FXMC1957) March 30, 2023

