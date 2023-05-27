“Queen Rania net worth”: What is the net worth of Queen Rania of Jordan and what is her background?

Queen Rania of Jordan: A Profile

Queen Rania Al-Abdullah of Jordan is a well-known humanitarian, wife, mother, and businesswoman. She was born on August 31, 1970, to her father Faisal Sedki Al-Yassin and mother Ilham Yassin. She received a business administration degree from the American University in Cairo, Egypt. After the Gulf War, Rania and her family fled to Jordan where she worked for Citibank and Apple Inc. in Amman, Jordan. This is where she met Prince Abdullah of Jordan.

Marriage to Prince Abdullah

The couple married on June 10, 1993, when Rania was 22-years-old. Upon her marriage, Rania’s new title became HRH Princess Rania Al-Abdullah of Jordan. After the death of King Hussein bin Talal on February 7, 1999, Prince Abdullah became King making Rania the Queen Consort of Jordan. On March 22, 1999, Rania was proclaimed Queen of Jordan after her husband’s ascension to the throne.

Her coronation was never supposed to occur but King Abdullah elevated her to Queen with Rania stating that it was “a big shock to me”. Since taking the role of Queen Consort of Jordan, Rania has advocated for a number of causes close to her heart including the rights of women and children, environmental causes, better education, and the development of strong Jordanian communities.

Personal Life

Queen Rania is 52-years-old and has been Queen of Jordan for 30 years. She is also a mother to four children: Crown Prince Hussein (born in 1994), Princess Iman (born in 1996), Princess Salma (born in 2000), and Prince Hashem (born in 2005). Rania was born in Kuwait City to Palestinian parents and she has Turkish roots from her grandfather’s side. Queen Rania is a Muslim. She is fluent in English, Farsi, and Arabic. She also studied Spanish, French, and Italian.

Charitable Work

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Queen Rania has a net worth of £28 million ($35 million dollars). Forbes magazine has ranked Rania as one of the world’s 100 most powerful women. Despite her immense fortune, Queen Rania works tirelessly on a number of charities, including The Queen Rania Foundation for Education and Development.

Meeting King Abdullah

Queen Rania met the then Prince Abdullah at a dinner party. The couple fell madly in love and were engaged two months later. They have been married for 30 years. King Abdullah spoke of his wife in a Wall Street Journal, saying, “She is incredibly strong… actually, I don’t know if there is any other woman in the world who is as strong as she is.”

Conclusion

Queen Rania of Jordan is a respected and influential figure in the world. She has used her platform as Queen to advocate for women and children’s rights, environmental issues, education, and community development. Her tireless work on these causes and her dedication to charitable work have earned her a place among the world’s most powerful women.

