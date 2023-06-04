“Queensland Beaches”: Top 10 Queensland Beaches to Explore During the Summer Season

The Top 10 Beaches to Visit in Queensland, Australia

Australia is known for its stunning beaches, and Queensland is no exception. With its 7000-kilometer coastline, this Pacific Ocean-facing state boasts some of the most beautiful small towns in Australia. From surfer boltholes to solitary coves, each stretch of coastline, island, and even a few lakes has its section of sand, flanked by jungles or accessible only via boat. Here are the top 10 beaches in Queensland to visit in the summer.

Marcoola Beach, Marcoola

Marcoola Beach is one of the best beaches in Queensland and is ideal for unwinding, cooling out, and having a fun day out. During the summer, tourists can pitch a tent and have a great time with their friends and family. The beach is well-maintained, and there is also plenty of parking. Visitors can purchase takeout from booths and eat in their tents, and lifeguards are stationed on the beach to ensure the safety of the visitors. Activities include extreme sports, spa, skydiving, lounge, park, and market.

Kirra Beach, Coolangatta

Kirra Beach is not only one of the best beaches in Queensland in summer, but it is also one of Australia’s best beaches for a summer vacation. The beach is clean and well-kept, and visitors are permitted to swim for extended periods. Tourists may come across unique creatures while swimming, which adds to the experience. Furthermore, the beach is one of the best surfing sites on the Gold Coast. Activities include surfing, swimming, skydiving, whale watching, and lookouts.

Peregian Beach

Peregian Beach is rated as one of Queensland’s most tranquil beaches. It has various parking spaces, allowing travelers from far away to come to the beach for a relaxing vacation. The beach is extremely long, with beautiful white sand. There are numerous little cafés located throughout the beach that sell a variety of refreshments to travelers at very affordable prices. The sand is soft and does not irritate the feet, making this beach ideal for children and families. Activities include lounging, spa, tours, and markets.

Rainbow Beach

Rainbow Beach is among the most beautiful beaches in Queensland, Australia. It gets its title from the colorful sand cliffs that reach more than 200 meters in height and consist of over 72 distinct hues of sand that add the rainbow to the beach. The Great Beach Drive, which runs from Noosa to Rainbow Beach, is the best way for people to witness this rainbow. There’s also a desert sand mound reaching over 15 hectares that provides 360-degree views of Rainbow Beach, Double Island Point, and Tin Can Bay. Picnics on the beach, refreshments, and a wide range of lodging alternatives, from camping and vacation homes to resorts and apartments, are available to visitors. Activities include picnics, horse riding, camping, and tours.

Mooloolaba Beach, Mooloolaba

Mooloolaba Beach is home to the famed SEA-LIFE aquarium, making it one of Queensland’s best beaches. The beach is also an excellent place to unwind, and visitors can relax here comfortably and gaze out at the gorgeous, tranquil sea waves. Numerous eateries on and near the beach are frequently busy with tourists throughout the day and night. On weekends, there is always a large rush to these establishments. They are so wonderful that some visitors come just to sample the delights served in these establishments. Activities include the aquarium, swimming, restaurants, shopping, and natural attractions. During the Christmas season, there are numerous carnivals and events held on the beach.

Four Mile Beach, Port Douglas

The Four Mile Beach is well-known for its four miles of white sand and tranquil blue waters surrounded by lush foliage and mountains. Because this is in the Tropical North, travelers are only permitted to swim in confined areas. The greatest feature is the stunning views of the northern tip of the beach from the rocks, where a scenic walk runs and weaves around a grassy bluff up to Flagstaff Hill Lookout. Not only is Port Douglas among the most beautiful beaches Queensland has in store, but it is also a popular worldwide tourist destination with a variety of wonderful lodging alternatives, including the Sea Temple Private Apartments by Boutique Collection, which is widely recognized as a favorite due to its incredible pool and proximity to Four Mile Beach. There is also an amazing selection of vacation homes in the area. This beach is one of the best ways to enjoy Port Douglas, Australia. Activities include swimming, scenic walking, paddleboarding, and lookout.

Burleigh Heads Beach, Burleigh Heads

This lovely beach in Burleigh Heads is embellished with a plethora of tempting outdoor activities, including surfing and a range of other water sports. Aside from water activities, guests can sit and relax on the beach, where the breathtaking views will provide complete relaxation and peace of mind. The raised grass park on Goodwin Terrace, referred to as “The Point,” is a popular site for sunsets, picnics, and meetings, and it is covered by pine trees and pandanus palms. The beach is bordered by lovely parks, with BBQs, playgrounds, and other amenities for everyone’s enjoyment. Activities include surfing, picnics, tours, village markets, and parks.

Cape Hillsborough, Mackay

This beach, also known as Casuarina Beach, is great for watching the sunrise and sunset, especially in the summer, when people can sit and relax for an extended period on the beach. There are numerous lodgings near and around the beach, which is notably packed on weekends. Sunrise is most iconic at this beach, as kangaroos and wallabies come out around dawn every morning to forage for seed pods and other wonderful foods that washed up the night before. It’s a wildlife encounter that will take tourists’ breaths away. Activities include wildlife, kayaking, picnics, and café.

Whitehaven Beach

Whitehaven Beach is one of the best beaches in Queensland, Australia, to visit in summer. It is ideal for a variety of outdoor activities, particularly in the warmer months, when tourists may fully enjoy them. The sand is flawlessly white, and the beach is exceptionally smooth and clean. There are numerous food and beverage kiosks on and around the beach, and visitors can enjoy the refreshments while soaking in the seaside atmosphere. This beach also offers a wide range of aquatic sports, with trainers available to help with them. Activities include paddleboarding, picnic, beach sports, and endurance series.

Palm Cove Beach, Palm Cove

This beach easily earns its place among the best beaches in Queensland to visit in summer. It is lined with palm trees, making it appear incredibly attractive from afar. It’s one of the nicest and most breathtaking beaches in Queensland since its Mediterranean environment makes it especially appealing to tourists who enjoy sitting on the beach and watching the quiet, serene water. The beach is popular with young people and teenagers, particularly those who enjoy group activities such as swimming and scenic walks. It also houses Nu Nu, an award-winning restaurant managed by chef Nick Holloway that mixes Asian flavors and fresh local produce. Activities include swimming, scenic walks, and spa.

Queensland beaches Summer beach destinations Tourist attractions in Queensland Traveling to Australia Australian beaches

News Source : TheTravel

Source Link :10 Best Beaches To Visit In Queensland This Summer/