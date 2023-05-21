Queensland caravan fire today : Pair killed in Queensland caravan fire identified as a young mother and her friend.

Pair killed in Queensland caravan fire identified as young mother and friend. today 2023.

A young mother and her friend have died in a caravan fire in Brisbane’s west. Emergency services attended the property on Galvin Rd in Upper Brookfield on Saturday morning, where they found the caravan in flames. The bodies of Jane Strong, 26, and Eli Johnson, 22, were found inside the caravan, which was completely destroyed in the blaze. Strong’s fiancé, Carl Weiss, suffered burns to his hands while trying to escape the fire or alert others. He remains in hospital in a stable condition. Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

News Source : Taylor Daemon

