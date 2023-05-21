“Queensland man victim” : “Glass smashed on head of Queensland man during verbal dispute at Dreamtime at the ‘G match”

Assault at Dreamtime at the ‘G: Suspect smashes glass on victim’s head during verbal dispute

According to reports, there was a verbal argument between two individuals before one of them smashed a glass on the other’s head just before 10pm. The perpetrator left the scene on foot and has not been caught yet. A 36-year-old man from Queensland received medical attention for his injury. The incident occurred during the Dreamtime at the ‘G match between Essendon and Richmond. The police were satisfied with the conduct of most fans at the MCG, but 10 individuals were ejected from the stadium, including a man who ran onto the field in the final moments of the game.

Read Full story : Man wanted by police over assault /

News Source : 9News Staff

