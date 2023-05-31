“Queer Introvert Pride Season Survival”: Tips for Quieter Queers: Navigating the Extroverted Energy of Pride Season as an Introvert

How to Enjoy Pride as an Introvert: Tips for Self-Care and Fun

If you’re part of the LGBTQ+ community and an introvert, you might feel like Pride celebrations are geared towards extroverts. The loud music, crowded parties, and long hours can be overwhelming and exhausting for introverts. But don’t worry, you can still enjoy Pride without sacrificing your self-care. Here are some tips to make your Pride weekend enjoyable and fun for introverts.

Plan, plan, plan

Planning is essential for introverts to avoid getting overwhelmed during Pride celebrations. Plan your activities down to the hour and rank them from most to least important. This way, if something has to get nixed, you can cut it with confidence. Look for smaller parties at clubs and bars, and pregame with a nap. You can also check out queer-owned coffee shops, bookstores, game cafes, and indie theaters for lowkey fun or special discounts.

Circle your support introverts

Find your fellow introverts and agree on which activities seem the most chill. Decide what time you expect you’ll want to leave and plan your escape in case you need it. If you’re in a mixed group of introverts and extroverts, let your friends know what time you’re planning on leaving, so you don’t feel compelled to hunt them down in a crowd to say your farewells.

Plot your escape

If you’re going with all extroverts, plan your escape. If anyone asks if you want to carpool, say no, because carpooling makes you beholden to someone else’s plans, which can delay your getaway. Let your friends know what time you’re planning on leaving, so you don’t feel compelled to hunt them down in a crowd to say your farewells. Have a few excuses in your back pocket in case you need them. Fake sick if you have to.

Prep your survival pack

Bring earplugs to dull the music just enough so that it’s tolerable, and they won’t affect conversations with your friends. Consider blue light-blocking glasses if you’re headed to the club. They might not actually protect you from the sensory overload of the strobe lights, but they might help. CBD gummies are your friend if you get nervous in crowds. They’re powerful enough to chill you out yet they’re missing the THC that could send your anxiety skyrocketing. Alternatively, stash an essential oil roller in your pocket with lavender and jasmine scents, which are said to have calming effects.

In conclusion, you can enjoy Pride celebrations without sacrificing your self-care as an introvert. Planning, finding your fellow introverts, plotting your escape, and prepping your survival pack are essential to avoid getting overwhelmed during Pride celebrations. Don’t feel guilty if you need to take a break or leave early. Remember to prioritize your self-care and have fun! Happy Pride!

Pride season introvert survival tips Managing introvert energy during Pride events Ways for introverts to enjoy Pride without feeling overwhelmed Navigating Pride events as a shy queer person Introvert-friendly Pride activities and events

News Source : Pride Source

Source Link :How to Survive the Extrovert Energy of Pride Season If You’re a Queer Introvert/