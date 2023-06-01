“queer religious character”: Fortunate Actor Jeff Hiller Portrays a Queer and Religious Character

Actor Jeff Hiller Talks About His Spiritual Journey on HBO’s Somebody Somewhere

Jeff Hiller has been a staple in the New York City comedy scene for over a decade, but his latest role on HBO’s Somebody Somewhere is his most personal yet. Hiller plays the character of Scott, a gay man navigating life in his thirties while also exploring his spiritual beliefs. NPR’s Rachel Martin recently spoke with Hiller about how his own spiritual journey influenced his portrayal of Scott on the show.

Discovering Spirituality

Like his character Scott, Hiller grew up in a religious household in the Midwest. However, as he got older, he began to question some of the beliefs he had been taught. “I started to realize that maybe some of the things I had been taught weren’t necessarily true or weren’t necessarily serving me,” he explains.

Despite this questioning, Hiller still felt a pull towards spirituality. “I think I’ve always been a spiritual person, but I just didn’t have the language for it,” he says. “I didn’t know what that meant, but I knew there was something there.”

Exploring Different Paths

As Hiller began to explore his spirituality more deeply, he found himself drawn to different paths. He experimented with meditation, attended a Unitarian Universalist church, and even considered becoming a Quaker. “I was just trying to find what resonated with me,” he says.

Ultimately, Hiller found that his spiritual beliefs didn’t neatly fit into one particular box. “I think I’m a little bit of everything,” he says. “I think I take a little bit from here and a little bit from there.”

Bringing Spirituality to Somebody Somewhere

When Hiller was approached to play the role of Scott on Somebody Somewhere, he was thrilled to see a character who was grappling with similar questions about spirituality. “I was excited to see a gay character who was exploring spirituality in a way that wasn’t just a punchline,” he says.

Throughout the first season of the show, Scott attends a variety of spiritual events, including a sound bath meditation and a sweat lodge ceremony. Hiller says that these scenes were particularly meaningful to him. “It was really cool to do those things and also have them be part of the character’s journey,” he says. “It felt like we were exploring something real.”

Finding Meaning in the Uncertainty

One of the central themes of Somebody Somewhere is the idea that life is uncertain and messy, and that’s okay. Hiller says that this message resonates with him on a spiritual level. “I think spirituality helps me find meaning in the uncertainty,” he explains. “It helps me find a way to be okay with not knowing.”

As for where his own spiritual journey will take him next, Hiller says he’s still figuring it out. “I don’t have all the answers,” he admits. “I think that’s part of the journey, is realizing that there’s always more to learn.”

A Message of Inclusivity

While Somebody Somewhere is rooted in Hiller’s personal experiences, he hopes that the show will resonate with a wide range of viewers. “I hope people can see themselves in Scott, even if they’re not gay or haven’t had the same spiritual journey,” he says. “I hope they can find something that feels universal.”

Hiller also hopes that the show can be a message of inclusivity and acceptance. “I think it’s really important to put different types of people and experiences on screen,” he says. “It’s a way of saying, ‘You’re not alone. There are other people out there like you, and your experiences are valid.’

The Power of Vulnerability

At its core, Somebody Somewhere is a show about vulnerability. Hiller says that he hopes viewers will be inspired to be more vulnerable in their own lives. “I think when we’re vulnerable, it allows us to connect more deeply with ourselves and with other people,” he explains. “It’s scary, but it’s also really powerful.”

Ultimately, Hiller says that he’s grateful for the opportunity to bring his personal spiritual journey to the screen. “It’s been really cool to see this character come to life and to have people connect with him in a way that feels meaningful,” he says. “I feel really lucky to be a part of it.”

News Source : Lee Hale,Steve Drummond,Rachel Martin

Source Link :Actor Jeff Hiller feels fortunate to play a character who is both queer and religious/