Questionable Cause at Local Hospital: My Sister’s Murder

The Killing of My Sister by Questionable Cause at a Local Area Hospital

My sister’s death was a tragedy that still haunts me to this day. She was only 27 years old when she passed away at a local area hospital. The cause of her death was questionable, and it left our family devastated and searching for answers.

The Background Story

My sister had been experiencing severe headaches for several days. She had visited the hospital twice before, but the doctors dismissed her symptoms as migraines and sent her home with painkillers. However, her condition continued to worsen, and she returned to the hospital for the third time.

The Hospital Stay

During her third hospital stay, my sister was admitted and kept under observation for several days. Her condition deteriorated rapidly, and she was moved to the ICU. The doctors informed us that she had suffered a stroke, and her brain had started swelling. They needed to perform emergency surgery to relieve the pressure on her brain.

The Cause of Death

The surgery was successful, and my sister was moved back to the ICU. However, her health did not improve, and she remained in a coma. After several days, we received the devastating news that she had passed away. The cause of her death was listed as brain death due to the swelling caused by the stroke.

The Questionable Cause of Death

My family and I were not convinced that the stroke was the only cause of my sister’s death. We had questions about the hospital’s treatment and the care that she received. We hired an attorney to investigate the matter.

The Investigation

The investigation revealed some shocking facts. The hospital staff had failed to monitor my sister’s vital signs adequately, and they had missed several warning signs that her condition was deteriorating. They had also administered the wrong medication, which could have contributed to her death.

The Conclusion

The investigation concluded that my sister’s death was preventable. The hospital staff’s negligence and incompetence had led to her death. We filed a lawsuit against the hospital, and eventually, they settled out of court.

The Aftermath

The loss of my sister was devastating for our family. We will never forget her, and we will always wonder what could have been if the hospital had provided proper care. We hope that by sharing our story, we can raise awareness about the importance of proper medical care and accountability.

Conclusion

The killing of my sister by questionable cause at a local area hospital was a tragedy that no family should have to endure. We must hold medical professionals accountable for their actions and ensure that proper care is provided to all patients. No family should have to go through what we did.

