“Quick and easy cranberry chicken recipe”: “Cranberry Chicken Recipe Perfect for Busy Spring and Summer Days – Simplify Your Cooking with This Quick and Easy Dish!”

The Story Behind Slow Cooker Cranberry Chicken

As families in Hancock County prepare for the upcoming 4-H fair season, Greenfield resident Karri Amory is sharing her recipe for slow cooker cranberry chicken. Amory, a member of the Kindness Rocks Extension Homemakers Club, says this recipe is not only simple, but it also tastes like a Chinese meal.

The Ingredients You Need

Cranberry chicken only requires a few ingredients:

1 envelope dry onion soup mix

1 can whole cranberry sauce

1 bottle red French dressing

Two to four chicken breasts

With just these ingredients, you can make a delicious and flavorful meal that will satisfy your hunger.

The Preparation Process

The preparation for cranberry chicken is straightforward. First, place the chicken breasts in a slow cooker. Then, pour the onion soup mix, cranberry sauce, and French dressing on top of the chicken. Cook on low for 5-6 hours depending on how many chicken breasts you use, until the chicken is cooked through. Finally, shred the chicken and stir it into the sauce. Serve over rice and enjoy!

Why You Should Try Cranberry Chicken

There are many reasons why you should try cranberry chicken. Firstly, it is effortless to make. All you need to do is mix the ingredients and let the slow cooker do the rest of the work. Secondly, it is a versatile recipe that can be served in many ways. You can serve it over rice, noodles, or even as a sandwich filling. Finally, it is a delicious and flavorful meal that will leave you feeling satisfied.

The Verdict

Karri Amory and her family love this recipe because it is fast, easy, and tastes like a Chinese meal. She recommends trying it out if you are looking for a simple yet tasty meal. Cranberry chicken is perfect for busy families who want to enjoy a homemade meal without spending hours in the kitchen.

The Bottom Line

Slow cooker cranberry chicken is an excellent recipe for anyone who wants a quick and easy meal that tastes great. With just a few ingredients, you can make a delicious and flavorful meal that will satisfy your hunger. Give it a try and see for yourself why cranberry chicken is a favorite among Karri Amory and her family.

Quick and easy cranberry chicken recipe Cranberry chicken meal prep ideas One-pot cranberry chicken recipe Grilled cranberry chicken for summer BBQs Kid-friendly cranberry chicken recipe for busy weeknights

News Source : The Daily Reporter – Greenfield Indiana

Source Link :Cranberry chicken recipe helpful for busy spring, summer days – The Daily Reporter/