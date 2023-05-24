“Quick and Easy Dessert Recipes for Long Weekend”: A Quick and Easy Dessert Recipe for Your Extended Weekend

The Diva of Deliciousness: Tinky Weisblat

Celebrating 10 Years on Mass Appeal

Tinky Weisblat, also known as the Diva of Deliciousness, has been a staple on Mass Appeal for 10 years. Her cooking segments have inspired viewers to get creative in the kitchen and try new recipes. In honor of this milestone, Tinky is recreating her famous rhubarb cobbler dish for all her fans to enjoy.

The Recipe: Rhubarb Cobbler

Ingredients:

– 4 cups rhubarb (cut into 1-inch pieces)

– 1 cup sugar

– 1/4 cup flour

– 1 teaspoon cinnamon

– 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

– 1/4 teaspoon salt

– 1/2 cup milk

– 1 tablespoon butter (melted)

For the topping:

– 1 cup flour

– 1/4 cup sugar

– 1 teaspoon baking powder

– 1/4 teaspoon baking soda

– 1/4 teaspoon salt

– 1/4 cup butter (cut into small pieces)

– 1/2 cup buttermilk

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F.

2. In a large bowl, mix together the rhubarb, sugar, flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt.

3. Stir in the milk and melted butter.

4. Pour the mixture into a 9×9 inch baking dish.

5. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

6. Cut in the butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

7. Stir in the buttermilk to form a thick batter.

8. Drop spoonfuls of the batter over the rhubarb mixture.

9. Bake for 40-45 minutes, or until the topping is golden brown and the rhubarb is bubbling.

10. Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Tips for Making the Perfect Rhubarb Cobbler

Use fresh rhubarb: Rhubarb is in season from April to June, so try to use fresh stalks for the best flavor.

Adjust the sweetness: If you prefer a sweeter cobbler, add more sugar to the rhubarb mixture. You can also sprinkle some sugar on top of the batter before baking.

Don’t overmix the batter: The dough for the topping should be mixed until just combined. Overmixing can lead to tough, unappetizing dumplings.

Serve warm: This cobbler is best served warm, straight out of the oven. The contrast between the warm rhubarb filling and the cold ice cream is a match made in heaven.

Tinky’s Legacy

Tinky Weisblat’s 10 years on Mass Appeal have left a lasting impact on the show and its viewers. Her passion for cooking and love of local ingredients has inspired many to get back in the kitchen and cook from scratch. Tinky’s rhubarb cobbler recipe is just one example of the delicious and creative dishes she has shared over the years.

As Tinky continues to cook and share her recipes, her legacy will only grow. Her commitment to using fresh, local ingredients and her unique approach to cooking will continue to inspire and delight viewers for years to come. Congratulations on 10 years, Tinky!

