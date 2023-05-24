“quick and easy pasta recipe”: “My Quick and Easy Cheesy Pasta Recipe – Perfect for Lazy Days and Loved by My Husband in Just 10 Minutes”

An Innovative Woman Shares Her Favorite Lazy Day Meal

Everyone has days where they just don’t feel like cooking, and for TikToker Brittany (@beestiiing), that moment comes often. However, she has a quick and easy solution to satisfy her husband’s hunger with her lazy cheesy pasta recipe that takes only 10 minutes to cook.

The Step-by-Step Process

In her video, Brittany starts by heating olive oil on medium in a saucepan. She adds red pepper flakes and chopped garlic shallots, then throws in a box of dried fettuccine and pours a cup of water over it. Once the water cooks down a bit, she adds a little more. While the pasta is cooking, Brittany sprinkles herbs de Provence, garlic powder, onion powder, seasoning salt, black pepper, parmesan, and parsley all over the pan. There are no measurements used; Brittany simply adds however much she wants of each ingredient. The entire cook time comes out to be about seven minutes.

An Easy and Delicious Meal

Brittany’s lazy cheesy pasta is not only easy to make but also very delicious. She describes it as “really cheesy” and “delicious,” and her husband loves it. Brittany even uncorks a bottle of wine to wash down the pasta, making it a perfect meal for a lazy day.

Viewers’ Reactions

Viewers were eager to try the dish after watching Brittany make it with ease. One excited woman said, “I have to try this. I love pasta.” Another fan remarked, “Looks great,” while one eager individual commented, “Let me add this to my list.”

Conclusion

Brittany’s lazy cheesy pasta is an excellent solution for those days when you don’t feel like cooking but want a delicious and satisfying meal. With just a few ingredients and 10 minutes of cook time, you can quickly make a cheesy, flavorful pasta that will satisfy your hunger and your taste buds.

Easy cheesy pasta recipe Quick pasta dinner ideas Lazy weeknight meals Simple pasta dishes Comfort food recipes

News Source : Kaleigh Werner

Source Link :My lazy cheesy pasta recipe takes 10 minutes and is great when I don’t feel like cooking – my husband loves it/