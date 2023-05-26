“Quick beef stir fry noodles”: Fast and Easy Beef Stir Fry Noodle Recipe

Quick Beef Stir Fry Noodle Recipe

If you’re looking for a quick and easy dinner recipe that is packed with flavor, then you’ll love this beef stir fry noodle recipe. It’s perfect for busy weeknights when you don’t have a lot of time to spend in the kitchen. This recipe is simple, delicious, and can be customized to fit your taste buds. So, let’s get started!

Ingredients

1 pound beef sirloin, thinly sliced

8 ounces of noodles (any type will do)

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1/2 cup water

Green onions, chopped (optional garnish)

Instructions

Cook noodles according to package instructions and set aside. Heat a tablespoon of vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add thinly sliced beef sirloin to the skillet and cook until browned. Remove the beef from the skillet and set aside. Add chopped red bell pepper and onion to the same skillet and cook for about 5 minutes until the vegetables are tender. Add minced garlic to the skillet and cook for an additional 30 seconds. In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, cornstarch, and water. Pour the sauce into the skillet with the vegetables and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and let the sauce simmer for about 2-3 minutes or until it thickens. Add the cooked beef back into the skillet and stir until the beef is fully coated in the sauce. Add the cooked noodles to the skillet and toss everything together until the noodles are fully coated in the sauce. Garnish with chopped green onions (optional) and serve hot.

Customizations

This beef stir fry noodle recipe is incredibly versatile and can be customized to suit your taste preferences. Here are a few ideas:

Swap out the beef for chicken, shrimp, or tofu.

Add in your favorite vegetables such as broccoli, snow peas, or carrots.

Adjust the level of sweetness by adding more or less brown sugar.

Spice it up with some red pepper flakes or Sriracha sauce.

Use a different type of noodle such as udon or rice noodles.

Conclusion

This quick beef stir fry noodle recipe is a fantastic meal for busy weeknights when you don’t have a lot of time to spend in the kitchen. It’s easy to prepare, packed with flavor, and can be customized to suit your taste preferences. Give it a try tonight and enjoy a delicious and satisfying dinner in no time!

