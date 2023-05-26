“Quick beef stir fry noodles”: Fast and Easy Beef Stir Fry Noodle Recipe

Quick Beef Stir Fry Noodle Recipe
If you’re looking for a quick and easy dinner recipe that is packed with flavor, then you’ll love this beef stir fry noodle recipe. It’s perfect for busy weeknights when you don’t have a lot of time to spend in the kitchen. This recipe is simple, delicious, and can be customized to fit your taste buds. So, let’s get started!
Ingredients
- 1 pound beef sirloin, thinly sliced
- 8 ounces of noodles (any type will do)
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1/2 cup water
- Green onions, chopped (optional garnish)
Instructions
- Cook noodles according to package instructions and set aside.
- Heat a tablespoon of vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
- Add thinly sliced beef sirloin to the skillet and cook until browned. Remove the beef from the skillet and set aside.
- Add chopped red bell pepper and onion to the same skillet and cook for about 5 minutes until the vegetables are tender.
- Add minced garlic to the skillet and cook for an additional 30 seconds.
- In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, cornstarch, and water.
- Pour the sauce into the skillet with the vegetables and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and let the sauce simmer for about 2-3 minutes or until it thickens.
- Add the cooked beef back into the skillet and stir until the beef is fully coated in the sauce.
- Add the cooked noodles to the skillet and toss everything together until the noodles are fully coated in the sauce.
- Garnish with chopped green onions (optional) and serve hot.
Customizations
This beef stir fry noodle recipe is incredibly versatile and can be customized to suit your taste preferences. Here are a few ideas:
- Swap out the beef for chicken, shrimp, or tofu.
- Add in your favorite vegetables such as broccoli, snow peas, or carrots.
- Adjust the level of sweetness by adding more or less brown sugar.
- Spice it up with some red pepper flakes or Sriracha sauce.
- Use a different type of noodle such as udon or rice noodles.
Conclusion
This quick beef stir fry noodle recipe is a fantastic meal for busy weeknights when you don’t have a lot of time to spend in the kitchen. It’s easy to prepare, packed with flavor, and can be customized to suit your taste preferences. Give it a try tonight and enjoy a delicious and satisfying dinner in no time!
