Quick breakfast recipe: 10 Minute Recipe: Easy and Quick Breakfast Idea – Delicious Anda Paratha

10 Minutes Recipe – Quick & Easy Breakfast Recipe

Easy Anda Paratha

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and Anda Paratha is one of the easiest and quickest breakfast recipes you can make. This recipe is perfect for those who have a busy lifestyle and don’t have much time to cook in the morning. Anda Paratha is a popular North Indian dish and is loved by everyone. It is a perfect combination of protein and carbohydrates and will keep you energized throughout the day. Here is an easy recipe for Anda Paratha that you can make in just 10 minutes.

Ingredients:

2 eggs

1 onion, finely chopped

1 green chili, finely chopped

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

1/4 tsp red chili powder

1/4 tsp cumin powder

Salt to taste

2 tbsp oil

2 parathas

Instructions:

Crack the eggs into a bowl and beat them well. Add the finely chopped onion, green chili, turmeric powder, red chili powder, cumin powder, and salt to the bowl. Mix well. Heat a non-stick pan and add oil to it. Pour the egg mixture into the pan and spread it evenly. Cook the egg mixture on medium heat for 2-3 minutes or until the bottom is set. Flip the egg mixture and cook for another 2-3 minutes or until the other side is set. Place the paratha on top of the cooked egg and gently press it down. Flip the paratha and cooked egg together and cook for another 2-3 minutes on medium heat. Flip the paratha again and cook for another minute or until the paratha is golden brown. Remove the Anda Paratha from the pan and serve hot.

Additional Tips:

You can add other vegetables like tomatoes, bell peppers, or mushrooms to the egg mixture to make it more nutritious.

You can use any type of paratha like plain, garlic, or onion paratha.

You can also add cheese to the egg mixture for a cheesy Anda Paratha.

Serve the Anda Paratha with tomato ketchup or any chutney of your choice.

Anda Paratha is a quick and easy breakfast recipe that you can make in just 10 minutes. It is perfect for those who have a busy lifestyle and don’t have much time to cook in the morning. This recipe is loved by everyone and is a perfect combination of protein and carbohydrates. You can customize the recipe according to your taste and add other vegetables or cheese to make it more nutritious. Serve the Anda Paratha with tomato ketchup or any chutney of your choice and enjoy a delicious breakfast.

